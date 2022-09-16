Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
All the international royals at the Queen's funeral
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey today, on Monday 19 September. The Royal Family descended on the abbey to pay their final respects to the late monarch, the longest-reigning sovereign in British history. From the extended British royals including Prince Michel of Kent and Lady Sarah Chatto, to international Royal Family members such as Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
tatler.com
World leaders and overseas dignitaries descended on Westminster Abbey for Queen’s funeral
Today, Monday 19 September, the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – the longest-reigning monarch in British history – took place at Westminster Abbey. High-profile figures from across the global political sphere turned out in their droves, wearing sombre mourning dress in tribute to the late monarch. From UK prime ministers and former prime ministers, to international presidents, first ladies and gentlemen, see all the major diplomatic figures who attended the historic event below.
U.K.・
tatler.com
Tatler’s Associate Editor reports from Buckingham Palace on the day of the Queen’s state funeral
It was the first State Funeral in London for 57 years at Westminster Abbey, on a scale that we have never seen before. 2,000 foreign dignitaries, world leaders and VIPs were in attendance for the culmination of 10 days of mourning for our longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Most Popular.
U.K.・
Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, damaging nearby industrial equipment but not hitting its three reactors. Ukrainian authorities denounced the move as an act of “nuclear terrorism.” The missile struck within 300 meters (328 yards) of the reactors at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Mykolaiv province, leaving a hole 2 meters (6 1/2 feet) deep and 4 meters (13 feet) wide, according to Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom. The reactors were operating normally and no employees were injured, it said. But the proximity of the strike renewed fears that Russia’s nearly 7-month-long war in Ukraine might produce a radiation disaster. This nuclear power station is Ukraine’s second-largest after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has repeatedly come under fire.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blinken hosts Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, urges return to peace talks
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York on Monday, marking the first direct talks between the two sides since deadly border clashes this month, the State Department said.
tatler.com
The arresting stoicism of the Princess Royal
The Princess Royal has guarded her mother, Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin for 11 days. Visibly emotional – brow softly furrowed, tears pooling in reddened eyes – and yet resolutely discreet. It is exactly how her parents would have wanted it. The steadfast certainty of Anne is perhaps why the Queen chose her as guardian for the final voyage. From the ancient forests of Balmoral, through Ballater, down past the shores of Stonehaven and into St Giles Cathedral – the High Kirk crowning the steep, cobbled Royal Mile.
Comments / 0