ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead, Gwinnett County police investing homicide

LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Hwy. Police say a public information officer is gathering more information about this case. This story is breaking. Check back...
LILBURN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators find meth on trucker arrested for killing man in crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The truck driver who police say caused a deadly multiple car collision faces new charges as investigators find he was in possession of illegal substances. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into two cars and...
CUMMING, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy