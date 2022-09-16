Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Man dead, Gwinnett County police investing homicide
LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Hwy. Police say a public information officer is gathering more information about this case. This story is breaking. Check back...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for motive in deadly shooting
The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located on Stone Mountain Hwy.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies concerned for missing 24-year-old Cherokee County woman's safety
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies need the public's help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman. Officials say 24-year-old Anya Love FangLi Bailey was last seen at her home in the Bridgemill subdivision nears Bells Ferry and Sixes Road. Investigators believe that Bailey left sometime Sunday night...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators find meth on trucker arrested for killing man in crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The truck driver who police say caused a deadly multiple car collision faces new charges as investigators find he was in possession of illegal substances. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into two cars and...
Former Hall school bus driver wanted on child molestation charges arrested after SWAT standoff
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a former school bus driver suspected of child molestation after a standoff that lasted more than seven hours Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies went to a home on...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot, killed in Gwinnett county neighborhood
LILBURN, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Gwinnett county neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Burns Road in Lilburn for a report of a person being shot. Officers found a...
7 arrested after children, disabled adult found in ‘filthy’ house in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people living in a home police describe as “completely filthy” are facing nearly 60 charges of child and animal abuse. According to a lengthy incident report, officers were called to a home in Floyd County for a possible animal cruelty case.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Gwinnett County apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that ended with one man killed and another left fighting for his life at an apartment complex over the weekend. Officials say shortly before 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment building...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
2 People Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
On Sunday, Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 365 in Hall County. The crash happened on SR-365 just north of Sulphur road. According to investigators, the Kia Optima drove off [..]
65-Year-Old James Wright Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
Officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving five cars and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of GA-400 and State Road 369. The tractor-trailer driver, Charles Wilkins, 61, was [..]
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
fox5atlanta.com
SUV with two boys inside crashes into DeKalb home after gunmen open fire on car, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A man crashed his SUV into a DeKalb County home after gunmen opened fire on his car, according to police. Investigators say two boys were passengers in that SUV that sped down Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain as the driver tried to get away. The wounded...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the...
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near the fourth floor...
fox5atlanta.com
Bullet-riddled SUV crashes into home
A man crashed his SUV into a home in DeKalb County after gunmen opened fire upon the vehicle. Two boys were passengers in the SUV.
Polk Jail report – Monday, September 19, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide jail reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, September 19, 2022 report below.
Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.
