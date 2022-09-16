Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Applications being accepted for Valdosta Christmas Parade
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street are now accepting applications for the 2022 Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade. According to a Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the theme for this year’s parade will be holiday cards. For rules, regulations, and applications a link is available below.
valdostatoday.com
City and County Public Works host Fall Tire Recycling Event
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents Oct. 3 – 14, 2022. Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 3 through October 14, 2022. Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
Valdosta Police Department investigating Sunday morning homicide
The Valdosta Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.
WALB 10
Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
WJCL
Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
WALB 10
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta. The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors. This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events...
wfxl.com
Water assistance program available for Lowndes County customers
Lowndes County & Coastal Plain EOA have teamed up to provide water assistance to Lowndes County Utility customers with paying their water bills. This program is on a first-come, first-served basis with two opportunities on Friday, September 16 and Tuesday, September 20. Those interested can go to the Lowndes County...
Hahira, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 2 year old of Jefferson County
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued Sunday a Missing Child Alert for a 2-year-old African American boy of Monticello in Jefferson County.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
greenepublishing.com
Second Madison shooting: Gunshot wound sends juvenile to hospital
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Madison Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Southern Villas Apartment Complex, located at 414 Lawson Circle, in Madison, in reference to a shooting incident. Detectives with MPD, along with Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), responded to the scene. FDLE crime scene analysts also responded to process the scene.
FDLE searches for woman who possibly took missing 2-year-old
Authorities in Florida are searching for a woman who is believed to be traveling with a missing child out of Jefferson County.
valdostatoday.com
FDC inmate sentenced for assaulting staff
MADISON, FL – A FDC Inmate was sentenced for assaulting a correctional officer at the Madison Correctional Institution. On September 7, Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional thirty-five years and eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution in October 2018.
douglasnow.com
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
ware.k12.ga.us
Board Members Tour Ware County High School
Members of the Ware County Board of Education toured Ware County High School after enjoying a delicious meal provided by Sandra Thrift and her lunchroom crew earlier this week. Each month, board members tour a school during the lunch hour to visit with and observe school staff in action. Dr. Tyrone Kellogg is the principal at Ware County High School.
WCTV
Second Harvest of the Big Bend works with Publix to feed families
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With 36,000 people in Leon County considered food insecure, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is working to address this need for families. Thursday, Publix employees volunteered with Second Harvest through packing boxes to help feed several North Florida communities. Second Harvest Big Bend CEO, Monique...
douglasnow.com
Second suspect arrested in Deep South Farm Supply truck/trailer theft, arson
A former Deep South Fuel employee was arrested in June after allegedly stealing and shooting the company's vehicle and trailer before setting it on fire. Amanda Rena Lott has now been charged as a second suspect in connection to the case on charges of arson and theft. As previously reported,...
