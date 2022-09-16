Read full article on original website
Column: In drawing North Carolina, Duke men's soccer proved its resiliency and growth
Windsor. Eldridge. Bow. Bolo. There are many ways to tie a tie, something that the Blue Devils learned well in 2020-21. That season, the group went 4-10-3, while three of those losses and their home-opening win were decided in overtime, all of which would now be counted as ties with overtime no longer a part of the college game. Safe to say, a lot of minutes were spent in deadlock, with Duke pushing against an impenetrable barrier while presenting its own.
Sportswrap: Football cruises to 3-0, men's soccer draws at home against North Carolina
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Sept. 12-18. Football. Duke continued its winning ways Saturday...
No. 5 Duke men’s soccer battles to 1-1 draw in thriller against North Carolina
Tobacco Road games always provide a show, but Friday night’s marquee matchup at Koskinen Stadium may have just earned itself a spot on Broadway. It was a combative, end-to-end affair from whistle to whistle, punctuated by all the physical fouls, moments of quality and bundles of bubbled-up tension one might expect in a Duke-North Carolina game. With a couple of quick-fire goals in the first half and seemingly endless long passes from keeper to forward and back again, it had all the markings of a shootout. While it did not live up to that moniker and finished 1-1, it was certainly a match that will be remembered as one of the most entertaining the Blue Devils have played this season.
Duke in the PLL: Michael Sowers leads Waterdogs to championship, CJ Costabile falls short with Chaos
With the 2022 PLL season in the books, the Blue Zone takes a look at the Blue Devils who plied their trade on both sides of Sunday's championship game:. In the past few weeks of the PLL, many former Duke players have been making names for themselves just as they did in Durham. Michael Sowers, who led the Blue Devils to a 2021 NCAA Final Four appearance with 37 goals and 44 assists after his transfer from Princeton, has continued this same level of talent for the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club, where he was drafted second overall after his graduation the same year. Sowers started his PLL career playing just one game and scoring two goals in the 2021 season due to injury, but as soon as the league started this summer, Sowers shot to life.
Extra point: All-around performance propels Duke football to 3-0
Duke football dominated North Carolina A&T 49-20 to move to 3-0. With three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead, the Blue Zone breaks down everything you need to know about the Blue Devils runaway victory:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Quick start. Duke wasted no time Saturday night, starting the...
Graham's 89th-minute goal leads No. 3 Duke women’s soccer past Syracuse
As the clock ticked down toward zero, it looked as if the Blue Devils would be taking another tough-luck decision this month. After a rough first half, they had controlled nearly every minute of the second 45, and a few inches here and there had been the difference between a scoreless draw and a multi-goal lead.
BACK IN BULL CITY: Duke football races past North Carolina A&T at home for third-straight win
Three games in, the Blue Devils are yet to falter. Duke bolted past visiting North Carolina A&T in Saturday evening’s matchup at Wallace Wade Stadium, using a first-quarter onslaught to build a 28-6 halftime lead en route to a 49-20 win. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard paced the Blue Devils with four total touchdowns as head coach Mike Elko’s squad maintained its perfect record with a decisive win in front of 32,802 fans—the most at Wallace Wade since 2019—on its home field.
Prop bets for Duke football vs. North Carolina A&T
Duke (-26.5) vs. North Carolina A&T. After finishing last season with only three wins, the Blue Devils are already ahead this year, having tallied two wins in their season's start. Of their wins from last year, one was against North Carolina A&T, which they beat 45-17. Thus far, the Aggies have struggled, losing their first two contests by a combined 71 points while only scoring 16. The stats alone point to a continued rout in Duke’s favor.
'All the confidence in the world': In Duke football's win against North Carolina A&T, Leonard proves himself again
Duke’s second home game at Wallace Wade Stadium was a mirror of its first, and the most notable reflection was the greatness of the quarterback at the center of it all. The Blue Devils are just three games into sophomore Riley Leonard’s tenure as Duke’s starter and, if it was not already clear, it is finally safe to say that the team has found its quarterback. His third-straight strong opening allowed the Blue Devils to build their third-straight 21-0 lead Saturday evening on their way to a 49-20 win against North Carolina A&T.
