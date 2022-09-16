In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the “Missing Kids” side quest and why you might be unable to progress the quest. Talk to headmistress Dolca in Briçal de Mar to receive the quest. She will ask you to find Roger and Yusuf which are two missing Students from the Accademia. The difficulty with this quest is that they are not reachable when you visit Briçal de Mar for the first time in your journey. They are located in the southwestern part of the town on a remote shore surrounded by water. See the following picture for the exact location.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO