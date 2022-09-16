Read full article on original website
GTA 6: Alleged Leaks Showcase Female Protagonist, Return of Vice City Locations and Much More
It appears that several clips of what appears to be the much-anticipated game from Rockstar, GTA 6 have allegedly leaked online. These clips give us a peek at what to expect from the next title of the iconic video game franchise. The alleged leaks originated from a post on GTAForums...
Return to Monkey Island - Launch Trailer
Return to Monkey Island is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer and join Guybrush Threepwood on his latest adventure.
Batora: Lost Haven - Release Date Trailer
Batora: Lost Haven launches on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 20, 2022. The game is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer to see action-packed gameplay and more from this upcoming action RPG.
Street Fighter 6 Reveals Its Full Launch Roster
Street Fighter 6 has revealed its full, 18-strong launch roster. The full roster includes a mixture of new and returning characters:. Of course that list doesn't include the fighter your create yourself in World Tour mode. Character customization will include a huge number of options, and will set you heading around the game's Metro City, fighting major characters and learning their Master Actions when you beat them.
Guardian Tales - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Guardian Tales is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2022. Here's a look at the world, cute characters, and more from this RPG, where you must save Kanterbury Kingdom.
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
What Made House of the Dragon Composer ‘Geek Out’ | IGN State of Streaming 2022
Ramin Djawadi is one of the busiest composers around, but he made time to join IGN State of Streaming 2022 to talk with our Streaming Editor David Griffin. They discuss how House of the Dragon sounds different than Game of Thrones, how his approach to composing for Iron Man in the MCU is actually kind of the same as composing for a dragon on HBO Max which is ALSO kind of the same as his approach to video game scores like Gears of War. Plus what it’s like to work with rock legend Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine!
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
Site 5 Collectibles
Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 5 - Eco-Forest Treehills.
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS
As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
Is this Display an Upgrade for the Nintendo Switch? Up-Switch Orion Review - Budget to Best
Ever just sit around wishing your Nintendo Switch’s screen was just a tad bit bigger? Well wish no more, Super Ninfriendos, because today, we’re reviewing the Orion by Up-Switch. It’s a supersized display capable of taking your Switch experience up a couple notches with an 11.6” display, and then some! Yes, it’s quite the crazy setup for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s just how we like it.
Tactics Ogre Reborn Producer Explains Why the Latest Remake Isn’t Using HD-2D Graphics
Tactics games have been enjoying a little bit of a renaissance of late. Square Enix alone has released several of them this year, including Triangle Strategy, Front Mission, and The DioField Chronicle. But the oldest and most important of them is Tactics Ogre – the strategy game that led directly to Final Fantasy Tactics along with a host of imitators.
Thingamabobs, Gadgets, and Gizmos
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so.
Best Temtem Guide
Your journey in the world of Temtem will be challenging but do not worry, we got you covered! We prepared a list of the best Temtem to help you out. Please be aware that this list is focused on the Temtem story campaign and depending on the activity you do the effectiveness of those Temtem may vary! For a list of all Temtem you can find in the Airborne Archipelago visit our List of All Temtem page!
Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
Missing Kids Quest Guide
In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the “Missing Kids” side quest and why you might be unable to progress the quest. Talk to headmistress Dolca in Briçal de Mar to receive the quest. She will ask you to find Roger and Yusuf which are two missing Students from the Accademia. The difficulty with this quest is that they are not reachable when you visit Briçal de Mar for the first time in your journey. They are located in the southwestern part of the town on a remote shore surrounded by water. See the following picture for the exact location.
KIDS・
How to Get and Use Conch Shells
This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
