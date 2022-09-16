Read full article on original website
IGN
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS
As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
IGN
Batora: Lost Haven - Release Date Trailer
Batora: Lost Haven launches on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 20, 2022. The game is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer to see action-packed gameplay and more from this upcoming action RPG.
IGN
Guardian Tales - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Guardian Tales is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2022. Here's a look at the world, cute characters, and more from this RPG, where you must save Kanterbury Kingdom.
IGN
Resident Evil Village SHADOW OF ROSE DLC epizoda stiže uskoro!
Kao deo CAPCOM prezentacije na Tokyo Game Showu ove godine, IGN je dobio priliku da prikaže b-roll snimak iz 30-minutnog demoa predstojeće ekspanzije za Resident Evil Village - Shadows of Rose, koji prati Itanovu ćerku Rose u horor avanturi iz trećeg lica punoj netrpirodnih pojava, jezivih humanoida, ljubičaste vode i čega sve ne.
IGN
Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose DLC Will 'Conclude the Winters Family Saga'
Resident Evil Village's story DLC arrives on October 28, and we're now learning that Shadows of Rose's roughly four-hours of content will wrap up the Winters family's major role in the Resident Evil series. Spoiler Warning: This story contains spoilers for Resident Evil Village. Speaking to IGN Japan at Tokyo...
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
IGN
The Lost Archive
This DLC was released on February 28, 2012 for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC (Steam). In this DLC the player travels through the maze of the memory of Subject 16 in order to get free from Limbo.
IGN
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
IGN
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN
Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer
Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
IGN
How to Get and Use Conch Shells
This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
IGN
GTA 6: Alleged Leaks Showcase Female Protagonist, Return of Vice City Locations and Much More
It appears that several clips of what appears to be the much-anticipated game from Rockstar, GTA 6 have allegedly leaked online. These clips give us a peek at what to expect from the next title of the iconic video game franchise. The alleged leaks originated from a post on GTAForums...
IGN
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
IGN
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Best Temtem Guide
Your journey in the world of Temtem will be challenging but do not worry, we got you covered! We prepared a list of the best Temtem to help you out. Please be aware that this list is focused on the Temtem story campaign and depending on the activity you do the effectiveness of those Temtem may vary! For a list of all Temtem you can find in the Airborne Archipelago visit our List of All Temtem page!
IGN
Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey
Part two of the Return to Monkey Island walkthrough sees Guybrush Threepwood leave the Island of Melee and venture off into the sea. On this page, we'll take you step-by-step through Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey. We've tried to avoid major spoilers where we can in this guide, but have included all the information needed to complete the compulsory objectives and puzzles to progress the story.
IGN
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
Rockstar Responds to Massive GTA 6 Leak - IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 leaks that appeared online yesterday, September 18, are real, but development will not be affected as a result. GTA 6 isn't the only highly anticipated game to leak in the last few days as footage from an early version of Diablo 4 has now appeared online. Sony has officially confirmed that PSVR2 will not be able to play games originally made for the original PlayStation VR.
IGN
Site 4 Collectibles
Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland.
