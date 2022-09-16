Ravens-Dolphins Week 2 Predictions Roundup

The majority of the pundits expect the Ravens to beat the Dolphins in Week 2. Here's the Predictions roundup.

Here's the Predictions roundup:

NFL.com

Analysis : How Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' staff handle the Dolphins' blitzes will be a great litmus test after these teams' Week 10 meeting last season when Miami exposed a hole in the Ravens' passing game that wasn't (presumably) plugged until the offseason. Baltimore tried more runs under center last week, without great success, but I'll take Lamar over Tua Tagovailoa if both offenses are in one-dimensional, figuring-it-out mode.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 17

Pro Football Talk

MDS’s Analysis : "Both teams looked good in Week One, but I’m more sold on Lamar Jackson having a big year than I am on Tua Tagovailoa . I like the Ravens to win this one comfortably."

Prediction : Ravens 28, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s Analysis : "Last year, the Dolphins flummoxed the Ravens' offense by crowding the line. The Ravens will be ready for it this time."

Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Bleacher Report

Analysis : "On one hand, Lamar Jackson has bet on himself in a contract year after he rejected a lucrative six-year extension from the Ravens, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. On the opposing sideline, Tua Tagovailoa needs to make strides in a crucial third year with the addition of All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill, three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, slot wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. and three-down running back Chase Edmonds."

Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 27

New York Times

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson is undefeated in all three home-openers he has started. Jackson, the Ravens (1-0) quarterback, may be bolstering his case for an elite quarterback contract by proving to the team that he’s more than just a rushing quarterback: He ran for just 17 of Baltimore’s 63 rushing yards in Week 1, (the lowest team total of his career as a starter), and threw for three touchdowns in a 24-9 rout of the Jets last week. The Dolphins (1-0) didn’t need to show the full extent of their passing offense last week to beat the Patriots, but they could look to get Tyreek Hill his first touchdown of the season against a Ravens secondary that may struggle without cornerback Kyle Fuller, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament."

Prediction: Ravens -3.5

The Sporting News

Analysis : "This could turn out to be the best game of the day. Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa were efficient in the opener, and they did that without the support of a trusty running game. The Mike McDaniel hype will be off the charts with a victory here, and there is enough support on the Dolphins roster to do it."

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Ravens 24

Raven Country

Analysis: "The Dolphins upset the Ravens in Miami last year and they have a better roster this season. The Ravens are playing their home opener and it will be loud. Weather won't be a factor but the Ravens can feed off the adrenaline of the crowd. The Ravens starters also will be more polished after getting their first action last week against the Jets. Jackson will outplay Tagovailoa."

Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 23

The Arizona Republic

Analysis: "We were impressed with the Dolphins' Week 1 win over the Patriots in Miami, but winning on the road against the Ravens will be a much more difficult task. Lamar Jackson will prove to be too tough."

Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 24

Top Bet

Analysis: "Speaking of defense, the Ravens also showed out on that side of the ball in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Baltimore sacked Jets quarterback Joe Flacco three times, intercepted him once, and also forced a fumble. With secondary studs like Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphries, the Ravens are going to be all over Hill and Waddle downfield. Tagovailoa is far from a polished quarterback and still very much susceptible to making poor decisions, so look for Baltimore’s opportunistic defense to take advantage. On offense, Lamar Jackson is clearly the better quarterback than Tagovailoa, and he’ll look to one-up his solid performance in Week 1 when he threw for three touchdowns against an interception."

Prediction: Ravens 26, Dolphins 22