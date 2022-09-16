Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Albany, Police Say

A woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that injured two others in Albany. Photo Credit: Pixabay/stevepb

A Western Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that injured two others in New York’s capital city.

The crash happened Friday, Aug. 26, on I-90 in Albany.

New York State Police determined that Isabella Wasuk, age 22, of Pittsfield in Berkshire County, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck another vehicle head on.

The impact injured the driver and passenger in the second car, police said.

Wasuk was not arrested until Tuesday, Sept 13, when she was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated and felony vehicular assault.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back at Albany City Court on Monday, Sept. 26.

