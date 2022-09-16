ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains

Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Primed To Print New 2022 Lows Amid ‘Atrocious’ Stock Market Performance, According to Top Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting new bear market lows for Bitcoin (BTC) as the equities markets struggle to generate any bullish momentum. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that it makes sense for Bitcoin to be consolidating at current levels as he says the bull market high of 2017 has been providing support for the leading cryptocurrency.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin Rainbow Chart updated with new lower band after second breach

The infamous Bitcoin Rainbow Chart has been updated to include a new lower band called “1BTC = 1BTC.” The chart echoes PlanB’s stock-to-flow model in terms of sentiment, with bands indicating when to buy and sell Bitcoin. “The original Rainbow Chart is dead. Long live the Rainbow...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Enterprise Products Partners has a well covered distribution and a reliable business. Magellan Midstream is focused on oil and refined products, which aren't going away anytime soon. NuStar Energy has a fat yield, but a heavily encumbered balance sheet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
u.today

Buy Dip Sentiment Rising on Falling Crypto Market Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Goldman's Bullish Stance on 'Real Bond Yield' Spells Bad News for Crypto

The U.S. inflation-indexed bond yield has surged by 100 basis points (bps) since early August, causing renewed jitters in risky assets, including cryptocurrencies. And to the dismay of bitcoin (BTC) bulls, the so-called real yield is likely to rise even further in the coming months. On Friday, Goldman Sachs (GS)...
Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today

Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH) Has Outperformed Bitcoin ($BTC) by 28% in Past 3-Month Period

Although — as many expected — Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has turned out to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” type event and many $ETH HODLers are dismayed that $ETH is down 10% vs USD since the Merge was completed, $ETH has performed well against both $USD and $BTC in the past three-month period.
Uniglo (GLO) Beats Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), And Ethereum Classic (ETC) With Massive Price Surge

It has been a good week for Uniglo (GLO), which has seen its price skyrocket by 35%, outpacing Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC). This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Uniglo had just started its presale as an ICO. However, it seems that the market has finally caught on to Uniglo’s potential, and the price has exploded.
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

Moderna's a biotechnology company selling COVID-19 vaccines today and hopefully a lot more several years down the road. Pubmatic operates a platform for publishers and application developers that want to auction off their available ad space to the highest bidder. Lovesac is an innovative manufacturer of high-end sofas with an...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops to 3-Month Low as Crypto Traders Turn to Fed

Price Point: Bitcoin slid to a three-month low of under $19,000, as traders prep for this week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Ethereum Merge hype has definitely faded. Market Moves: Goldman Sachs is keeping a close eye on rising inflation-linked bond yields, and Omkar Godbole writes that the trend could be worrying for bitcoin.
Cosmos ATOM Also Loses Its Gains As Market Fluctuates Heavily

ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens. The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.
