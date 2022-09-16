Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
NEWSBTC
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains
Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
themarketperiodical.com
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC Ramins Under Nerrow Sideways Range, Buyers Need Price Pump
Litecoin is caught by short-sellers while the price trades under a narrow horizontal range. The Chopness Index started a downside move from the higher zone and stood at its halfway point. Last night trading volume was very low compared to other trading sessions. After an overnight recovery, Litecoin (LTC) price...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Primed To Print New 2022 Lows Amid ‘Atrocious’ Stock Market Performance, According to Top Analyst
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting new bear market lows for Bitcoin (BTC) as the equities markets struggle to generate any bullish momentum. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that it makes sense for Bitcoin to be consolidating at current levels as he says the bull market high of 2017 has been providing support for the leading cryptocurrency.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
A historically bad year for Wall Street is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to pounce. These four fast-paced companies have sustained competitive advantages that set them apart from their peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?
Nvidia is still a fantastic long-term story, but a quick recovery might be out of the question for now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin Rainbow Chart updated with new lower band after second breach
The infamous Bitcoin Rainbow Chart has been updated to include a new lower band called “1BTC = 1BTC.” The chart echoes PlanB’s stock-to-flow model in terms of sentiment, with bands indicating when to buy and sell Bitcoin. “The original Rainbow Chart is dead. Long live the Rainbow...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Enterprise Products Partners has a well covered distribution and a reliable business. Magellan Midstream is focused on oil and refined products, which aren't going away anytime soon. NuStar Energy has a fat yield, but a heavily encumbered balance sheet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
u.today
Buy Dip Sentiment Rising on Falling Crypto Market Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
CoinDesk
Goldman's Bullish Stance on 'Real Bond Yield' Spells Bad News for Crypto
The U.S. inflation-indexed bond yield has surged by 100 basis points (bps) since early August, causing renewed jitters in risky assets, including cryptocurrencies. And to the dismay of bitcoin (BTC) bulls, the so-called real yield is likely to rise even further in the coming months. On Friday, Goldman Sachs (GS)...
Motley Fool
Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today
Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum ($ETH) Has Outperformed Bitcoin ($BTC) by 28% in Past 3-Month Period
Although — as many expected — Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has turned out to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” type event and many $ETH HODLers are dismayed that $ETH is down 10% vs USD since the Merge was completed, $ETH has performed well against both $USD and $BTC in the past three-month period.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Beats Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), And Ethereum Classic (ETC) With Massive Price Surge
It has been a good week for Uniglo (GLO), which has seen its price skyrocket by 35%, outpacing Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC). This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Uniglo had just started its presale as an ICO. However, it seems that the market has finally caught on to Uniglo’s potential, and the price has exploded.
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street
Moderna's a biotechnology company selling COVID-19 vaccines today and hopefully a lot more several years down the road. Pubmatic operates a platform for publishers and application developers that want to auction off their available ad space to the highest bidder. Lovesac is an innovative manufacturer of high-end sofas with an...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops to 3-Month Low as Crypto Traders Turn to Fed
Price Point: Bitcoin slid to a three-month low of under $19,000, as traders prep for this week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Ethereum Merge hype has definitely faded. Market Moves: Goldman Sachs is keeping a close eye on rising inflation-linked bond yields, and Omkar Godbole writes that the trend could be worrying for bitcoin.
NEWSBTC
Cosmos ATOM Also Loses Its Gains As Market Fluctuates Heavily
ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens. The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.
Comments / 0