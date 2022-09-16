Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Finishes Regular Season With Win At Nashville
Franklin Park finished up their regular baseball season at 18-5 with a 7-1 victory at Nashville on Saturday. Salem trailed 1-0 until Payton Gullion singled home 2 runs in the 4th inning to help Salem take the lead. Kyler King homered; Evan Barnes doubled with 2 hits and drove in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Sweep Match Play
The Salem Wildcats won the Match Play Event held at the Salem Country Club featuring the Wildcats, Mt Vernon, Centralia and Carmi. All 6 flights of golfers were won by Salem. Jairen Stroud won the #1 group 7 skins. Cale Harris won Group 2 with 8 skins; Matt Slover won the 3rd group with 6 skins, Logan Lockhart won #4 with 6, Brogan Gregg won 7 in the 5th flight and Ryan Detering won 8 in #6.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem 4th, SC 2nd At Vandalia Volleyball Tournament
The Salem Lady Wildcats finished 4th overall at the Vandalia Volleyball Tournament. Salem went 2-1 in pool play beating New Athens and Wood River and falling to Vandalia. They lost to Carlyle in the 3rd place match 12-25, 22-25. Salem returns to action tonight when they host Mt Vernon. SC...
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Shows Well At Summersville Invite
The Franklin Park Cross Country team competed over the weekend at the Mt Vernon Airport in the Summersville Invitational. The Varsity Girls won the event led by Kendall Zimmerman who was 2nd out of 64 runners in a time of 12:44. Ella Robinson was 6th in 13:42. The Varsity Boys...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bobcats Soccer Has Another Successful Weekend
The 1st/2nd graders hosted Aviston Saturday morning. The dropped the game 2-4. Hadley Michel and Nia Garden each scored once goal. Ethan Petrillo, Gavin Hunter, Libby Gozia and Katelyn Hilmes did well in net. The 3rd/4th grade girls welcomed New Baden. They won 7-1. Laney Kuhns scored four goals. Addyson...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bowlers 4th at National Youth Team Bowling Championships
Four Salem youth bowlers competed at the National Youth Team Bowling Championships in Smyrna, Tennessee over the weekend. There were 18 teams in the U20 division and the group of Rhett Runge, Nate Myers, Charlie Hunter and Evan McDermott finished 4th. After 4 traditional games, Runge finished 3rd in the...
southernillinoisnow.com
CORLHS Cross Country Competes At Weekend Edwardsville Classic
Christ Our Rock cross country competed at the Edwardsville Tiger Classic at SIU-E. The girls were 4th out of 14 teams. Sarah Mckowen and Rylee Brammier were medalists finishing 12th and 18th. Abagail Meyer was 33rd, Gracie Schnitker 43rd and Alexis Livesay 46. The Boys were 7th. Elijah Gregory was...
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Falls At Altamont, Dieterich Scores Late To Beat North Clay — Prep Baseball
The SC Cougars return to action today when they travel to Cobden to play the Apple Knockers. The Cougars are coming off an 11-1 loss at Altamont. Chase Thompson and Anthony Buonaura had the only hits. Altamont led 5-0 after 5 and scored 6 times in the sixth to shorten the game. Thompson scored the lone Cougar run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/21 – Gwendolyn Grace Overbeck
Gwendolyn Grace Overbeck, age 83 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. Gwendolyn was born on August 5, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Warren and Gwendolyn (McDonald) Inglis. She married John Paul Overbeck on August 10, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois and he preceded her in death.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem High School Band takes first place in weekend competition
The Salem Marching Wildcats walked away with four first-place awards in the Edwardsville Tiger Ambush Classic over the weekend. The band took first place in music performance, first in visual performance, first in percussion, and first overall. The band’s show this year is called Dante, which is a musical adaption...
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois State drubs Eastern Illinois behind Annexstad 35-7
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zack Annexstad threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Illinois State’s defense came up with two interception-return scores as the Redbirds stymied Eastern Illinois 35-7 on Saturday. Illinois State (2-1) has won back-to-back contests following a season-opening defeat at Wisconsin. Jeff Bowens...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/22 – Sharon Jane Owens
Sharon Jane Owens, 77, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away September 17, 2022, at 7:34 pm at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Sharon was born April 10, 1945, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lloyd T. and Pauline M. (Cooper) Owens. Sharon’s family was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia to oil and chip several streets on Wednesday
The City of Centralia Public Works Department is announcing that the following roads will be closed to on-street parking for oil and chip road Maintenance on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm., weather permitting. Please do not park on these roads and do not drive through oil not covered by rock.
spotonillinois.com
Top 10 Jacksonville, Illinois home sales for August 2022
The following residential sale was reported in Franklin in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. 2975 CHEYENNE Cir.$139,900Property Tax (2020): $1,499.28Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.07%Buyer: Monica OwensSeller: Kiifner Kathryn Ann (trustee)... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas...
southernillinoisnow.com
Big crowd on hand for Salem’s Apple Fest
Near perfect weather drew a large crowd to the Salem Chamber of Commerce Apple Fest at the Marion County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Chamber Executive Director Jessiycka Nix-Coleman was pleased. “Apple Fest was a huge success. Growth over last year. We already have gotten really good feedback from our vendors on...
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 9/23 – Jerome B. Jansen
Jerome B. Jansen, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Grenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Jansen was born in Albers, Illinois on May 17, 1936, a son of Herman C. and Regina (nee Kuhl) Jansen. He married Lorene “Dolly” Langhauser on May 24, 1955.
advantagenews.com
Alton principals honored by Illinois Principals Association
A pair of principals in the Alton School District have been recognized by the Illinois Principals Association. Michael Bellm, Alton High School Principal, was named the 2022 "High School Principal of the Year" for the southwest region while John Ducey, Lovejoy Elementary Principal, received the Herman Graves Award which recognizes outstanding service to the association.
Comments / 0