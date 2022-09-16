ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday morning after a person died in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s near-west side. Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Lafayette Road near West 34th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police...
WISH-TV

Person dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.
WISH-TV

1 shot and killed on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indy, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight Saturday, a man in his 20s was found shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Winterberry Drive near 59th and Georgetown Road, police said.
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was shot in Anderson, IN Saturday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found Mark Neel, 34, of Anderson. Police say Neel went outside to confront another person in the alleyway after hearing gunshots. Police say an altercation was started between both Neel and the other person. During the altercation, police say Neel was shot.
WISH-TV

State police: Fatal shooting by Greenfield officer was justifiable

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — After an investigation into a police shooting in Greenfield that happened late July, Indiana State Police announced in a press release Friday that the shooting was justifiable. On July 31, officers from the Greenfield Police Department responded to a report of a domestic issue in...
WISH-TV

Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
WISH-TV

Trial begins for final suspect in death of pastor’s pregnant wife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bench trial is underway in Marion County for Larry Jo Taylor, Jr., the final of three defendants in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015. Blackburn was shot and killed during a home invasion on Nov. 10, 2015. She was the pregnant wife of Indianapolis pastor, Davey Blackburn.
WISH-TV

Fatal crash on I-465 NB

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has happened at I-465 northbound at mile marker 12, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers are on the scene of the incident. News is 8 has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no further information at...
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 dead, 4 in serious condition after I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a man is dead after a police chase ended in a crash on an I-465 on-ramp Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11 a.m. News 8 spoke with IMPD Public Information Officer, William Young. He said officers were chasing a man that was driving into oncoming traffic northbound in a southbound lane. Young said police had to end the vehicle pursuit for the public’s safety.
WISH-TV

Family, friends remember mother killed at day care center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at an Indianapolis church Sunday to remember Krystal Walton. Walton was shot and killed Friday morning, as she dropped off her kids at the Charity Church & Child Care center at the corner of Holmes Avenue and 10th Street. Police later caught up with...
WISH-TV

Indiana state gas tax to drop another 2 cents in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will fall another two cents in October, due to falling gas prices. On Oct. 1, the tax will be 22 cents per gallon. The rate will have fallen 7.4 cents since the beginning of August. In August, the gas tax reached its...
WISH-TV

Stormy Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are possible during the day today but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight and into the first part of Monday morning. TODAY: Look for a little more cloud cover today compared to yesterday. We’ll see the cloud cover...
WISH-TV

Watching storms later tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly sunny skies are in place to close Sunday, but storm chances will increase later tonight. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start. Showers and storms likely later on after midnight. This cluster of storms will have a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather in western Indiana, marginal (1/5) for much of central Indiana. Hail and damaging wind will be the threat along this cluster of storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
WISH-TV

Storm chance late Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice evening in central Indiana will continue to the overnight hours. We are eyeing changes to the forecast tomorrow and a warmer week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be holding in place. Low temperatures back into the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant start to...
