WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday morning after a person died in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s near-west side. Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Lafayette Road near West 34th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police...
WISH-TV
Person dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.
WISH-TV
1 shot and killed on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indy, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight Saturday, a man in his 20s was found shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Winterberry Drive near 59th and Georgetown Road, police said.
WISH-TV
53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role...
WISH-TV
Bloomington Police: 20-year-old man on electric scooter dies from fatal hit-and-run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man riding an electric scooter has died from a fatal hit-and run early Sunday morning, according to the Bloomington Police Department. At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Bloomington police responded to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street in reference to a crash with injury, police said.
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was shot in Anderson, IN Saturday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found Mark Neel, 34, of Anderson. Police say Neel went outside to confront another person in the alleyway after hearing gunshots. Police say an altercation was started between both Neel and the other person. During the altercation, police say Neel was shot.
WISH-TV
1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and...
WISH-TV
State police: Fatal shooting by Greenfield officer was justifiable
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — After an investigation into a police shooting in Greenfield that happened late July, Indiana State Police announced in a press release Friday that the shooting was justifiable. On July 31, officers from the Greenfield Police Department responded to a report of a domestic issue in...
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
WISH-TV
She told police her boyfriend would kill her; he’s now charged with her murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year and a half ago, Krystal Walton called police. Walton, four months’ pregnant, said her boyfriend had choked her, threatened her life and told her she needed abort her child. “Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he...
WISH-TV
Trial begins for final suspect in death of pastor’s pregnant wife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bench trial is underway in Marion County for Larry Jo Taylor, Jr., the final of three defendants in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015. Blackburn was shot and killed during a home invasion on Nov. 10, 2015. She was the pregnant wife of Indianapolis pastor, Davey Blackburn.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash on I-465 NB
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has happened at I-465 northbound at mile marker 12, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers are on the scene of the incident. News is 8 has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no further information at...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dead, 4 in serious condition after I-465 crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a man is dead after a police chase ended in a crash on an I-465 on-ramp Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11 a.m. News 8 spoke with IMPD Public Information Officer, William Young. He said officers were chasing a man that was driving into oncoming traffic northbound in a southbound lane. Young said police had to end the vehicle pursuit for the public’s safety.
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember mother killed at day care center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at an Indianapolis church Sunday to remember Krystal Walton. Walton was shot and killed Friday morning, as she dropped off her kids at the Charity Church & Child Care center at the corner of Holmes Avenue and 10th Street. Police later caught up with...
WISH-TV
Indiana state gas tax to drop another 2 cents in October
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will fall another two cents in October, due to falling gas prices. On Oct. 1, the tax will be 22 cents per gallon. The rate will have fallen 7.4 cents since the beginning of August. In August, the gas tax reached its...
WISH-TV
Remains of 171 people left at coroner’s office to be laid to rest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 171 cremated remains will be laid to rest later this month. The remains are from people who died in Marion County from 2006 to 2019 and were not claimed by family members. The coroner’s office says often there are no family members or...
WISH-TV
Stormy Sunday night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are possible during the day today but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight and into the first part of Monday morning. TODAY: Look for a little more cloud cover today compared to yesterday. We’ll see the cloud cover...
WISH-TV
Watching storms later tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly sunny skies are in place to close Sunday, but storm chances will increase later tonight. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start. Showers and storms likely later on after midnight. This cluster of storms will have a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather in western Indiana, marginal (1/5) for much of central Indiana. Hail and damaging wind will be the threat along this cluster of storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: change for Marion County Democrats; a look at Indiana’s new abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” we look at a change at the top for Marion County Democrats. Also, Democrat Brian Gaddie and Republican Whitley Yates talk about the state’s new abortion law, and the military background of an Indiana secretary of state candidate.
WISH-TV
Storm chance late Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice evening in central Indiana will continue to the overnight hours. We are eyeing changes to the forecast tomorrow and a warmer week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be holding in place. Low temperatures back into the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant start to...
