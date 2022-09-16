Read full article on original website
Related
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’: Paul McCartney Tried to Sing Like Another Rock Star on the Song
Paul McCartney revealed he was trying to mimic the songs from an old-fashioned genre when he sat at a piano and wrote The Beatles' "Lady Madonna."
RELATED PEOPLE
From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices
When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
An Angry John Lennon Described George Harrison’s Affair as ‘Virtual Incest’
John Lennon and George Harrison both had affairs. Still, Lennon was not happy to learn about one of Harrison's extramarital relationships.
Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham
Here's which famous man Stevie Nicks referred to as "very, very male chauvinistic."
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Lennon Was ‘Embarrassed’ to Have a Wife and Said It Was Like Walking Around With ‘Your Flies Open’
John Lennon got married just as The Beatles were rising to prominence. He said that he found his marriage embarrassing.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
George Harrison Said That When Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix Died, Fans Made Them Into ‘Super Incredible People’
George Harrison said that when musicians like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix died, people made them into 'super incredible people.'
John Lennon’s Wife Burst Into Tears When George Harrison Showed Up in Her Hospital Room
George Harrison was devoted to John Lennon when they first met. He would follow him around, even to Lennon's future wife's hospital room.
Keith Richards Described 1 of the Easiest Decisions the Rolling Stones Ever Made
Keith Richards said the Rolling Stones made one of the easiest decisions of their career in the 1970s, and they haven’t regretted it since.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Comments / 3