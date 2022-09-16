Read full article on original website
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
auburn-reporter.com
Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton
Renton, WA: On Saturday, Sept.17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., dispatchers received calls for multiple victims from a drive-by shooting off Burnett Avenue and 35th Street near Kennydale… Read more "Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton"
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
2 teens injured in Renton shooting
Renton police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night. According to police, officers received calls reporting a shooting in the 3600 block of Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the two male teenagers, aged 16 and...
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett
A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
q13fox.com
Officials: Bremerton motel fire appears to have been intentionally set; 50 people displaced
BREMERTON, Wash. - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Bremerton motel early Sunday morning, which appears to have been intentionally set. The fire started at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way sometime before 6:40 a.m. All guests and residents were evacuated, and many sought medical attention. The extent of any injuries or smoke inhalation is unclear.
Fire erupts in 3-story building in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — A building fire in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood shut down two blocks of traffic on First Avenue Monday morning. Seattle fire said that just after 6:30 a.m., a fire was reported in a building off Cherry Street and First Avenue. Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley...
Tumwater man killed in ‘seemingly unprovoked ' shooting
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 26-year-old Tumwater man was killed in what deputies are calling a “seemingly unprovoked” shooting at a grocery store parking lot Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called at about 9:45 p.m. to a complaint of...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 7-13, 2022
8200 block Ballinger Way: A vehicle was stolen from a residence. 8000 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle license plate was found in the middle of the roadway. 21900 block Highway 99: A man stole from a van outside a grocery store. 23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from...
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
NBC Washington
Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker
A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
Fatal hit-and-run collision in Tacoma
A two-car collision in Tacoma left a driver dead on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 3 p.m. the two cars collided on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. One driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. SR-7 was...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Auburn
Auburn police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced. According to APD, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North. The victim was killed after being hit by the suspect’s car on the west side of the street.
Driver in custody after second fatal hit-and-run of night in Auburn
A suspect is in custody after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced. According to APD, the suspect hit and killed the male motorcyclist at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South around 9:15 p.m. Just before 10...
