TODAY.com
Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar
A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. “Today...
25-year-old drag queen and 'Dancing Diva' died after collapsing on stage mid-performance
"It happened so fast," another Philadephia performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."
Gunman followed 17-year-old walking dog before fatally shooting her in Philadelphia
A shooter followed two people before fatally firing at a 17-year-old girl who was walking along a Philadelphia street with a friend and dog, video released this week by police shows. Teryn Johnson was fatally shot in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 9 pm. Sunday, police said. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia...
Guard Collapses Next To Queen’s Coffin During Livestream Of Lying In State
A royal guard watching over the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London suddenly collapsed, with the shock moment broadcast on a livestream of the late monarch’s lying in state. The black-clad guard was standing at the foot of the queen’s casket when he suddenly fell to the...
Philadelphia grandmother left mourning deaths of 2 grandsons killed year apart
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia grandmother has been mourning the deaths of not just one but two grandsons. This week's CBS3 Mysteries is an unusual one. This time, we are profiling the deaths of two brothers killed on Philadelphia streets a year apart. Their grandmother is left to mourn, waiting for justice."It's a pain," Sonya Dixon said. "It's a devastation that never goes away."Dixon doesn't have far to go when visiting her grandsons' graves.Zakiyy and Kenyon Allford rest just yards from each other.On June 19, 2017, 20-year-old Zakiyy Allford was lured outside his father's house near 54th and Market Streets."He...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killing
People on social media have blamed the Philadelphia-born Rapper PnB Rock for risking his safety by posting geotagged photos of her meals in a since-deleted post, and the LAPD says the post may have led to his killing.
Hollywood star gets invite to Queen’s funeral alongside musician and Olympic gold medallist swimmer
SANDRA Oh has received an invite to attend the state funeral of the Queen as part of the Canadian delegation. The actress, known for her role in the BBC hit series Killing Eve, will participate in a procession of national honours as part of the service on Monday. She joins...
"They took my dad from me": Family mourns loss of father that died 1 month after hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A family is mourning the loss of their father after he was a victim of a hit-and-run in Northeast Philly. "They took my dad from me," Justine Doughty said. For Justine Doughty, her father, Jimmy Doughty, was more than just a dad to her and her four siblings. "They all said I was daddy's little girl," Justine Doughty said. "We had a very tight relationship, and we just always did everything together. He was my best friend growing up."Police say on Aug. 22 at around 1 a.m., Jimmy Doughty was the victim of a hit-and-run in Northeast Philly. There's quite a...
CBS News
Man shot three times in East Mt. Airy refuses medical treatment, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 27-year-old man was shot three times in Philadelphia's East Mt. Airy section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Upsal Street around 1 a.m. Police say he was shot three times in the lower stomach. The victim refused medical...
What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?
The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death.Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.– Lying in stateThe lying in state will end at 6.30am on Monday, before the Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.– Funeral service at Westminster AbbeyAt 8am, the congregation will begin to take their seats in the abbey.Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers will...
Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’
Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
Time Out Global
Guards rehearsed the Queen’s final procession at dawn today
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace for the practice run of the Queen’s official procession, which will take place on Wednesday September 13. Many of central London's streets were closed off for the massive operation and there were only a few onlookers present on the streets to witness it.
CBS News
Double shooting in Kensington leaves men hospitalized, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Kensington on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street around 2 p.m. Police say an 18-year-old man was shot three times in the left thigh. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the left knee. Both men were transported by a private vehicle to Temple Hospital.
Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
Man is 'arrested after trying to jump the barriers as Queen's coffin emerges for procession'
A man was reportedly arrested after 'trying to leap over a barrier' just before the Queen's coffin procession made its way through the streets of London today. Thousands of mourners were gathered to watch the Queen's coffin make its final journey, following a moving state funeral service for the late monarch at Westminster Abbey.
Thousands wait for hours to catch glimpse of Queen’s coffin
Thousands of people stood for hours or made makeshift camps in order to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s funeral procession.Enduring chilly temperatures and some rain showers, well-wishers came together to say a final goodbye to their late monarch.Many carried camping chairs or set out blankets while others draped themselves in the Union flag.The crowd was at least 30 deep in parts of central London and large numbers gathered in Hyde Park, where the funeral service was shown on big screens.In Windsor, thousands more gathered on the Long Walk – the route the coffin will go on its way to...
