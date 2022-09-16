ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing

A flight from Norfolk to Reagan National Airport had to return for an emergency landing this morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f23l1O. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer …. 2 local families, left high...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Retirement Community Breaks Ground In City Of Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Construction has begun on a new retirement community in the city of Williamsburg near Riverside Doctors’ Hospital. Resort Lifestyle Communities of Lincoln, NE recently broke ground on Virginia Greens, a new independent retirement community that will be located at 4301 Battery Blvd. Want to read the rest of the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning

A school district spokesperson says a car ran a stop sign and hit the bus. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer …. 2...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on Creamer Rd. in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on …. Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning. Loaded gun found at Norfolk Intl. Airport checkpoint. Tax rebates starting to go out in Virginia. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. Man accused of...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning. Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is working to learn more.
NORFOLK, VA
multihousingnews.com

Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities

The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

