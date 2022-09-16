Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict boat from Elizabeth River begins
10 On Your Side's Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he's getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.
Virginia Zoo celebrates birth of new Masai giraffe, Tisa
Virginia Zoo Keepers welcomed Tisa, a newborn Masai female giraffe calf, on September 9. At birth, she weighed 122.5 pounds, and stood 6’ tall.
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
6 residents, including 4 kids, displaced following house fire on Matoaka Rd in Hampton
A family has been displaced following a house fire early Monday morning in Hampton.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
York County School Division hosting job fair in early October
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division (YCSD) is hosting a job fair on October 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The job fair will take place at the School Board Office on 302 Dare Road in Yorktown, Virginia. The YCSD is looking for para...
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing
Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning
Pet killed, 5 displaced after fire in Suffolk
Three adults and two children are displaced following the fire.
Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man
Candidate Profile: Vernon Tillage, Jr. (Portsmouth City Council)
Vernon Tillage, Jr. is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk
Hampton Roads schools receives false shooting threat, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported active...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on Creamer Rd. in Norfolk
Candidate Profile: Lessie ‘Les’ Smith (Chesapeake City Council)
Lessie “Les” Smith is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Yugonda Sample-Jones (Newport News City Council)
Yugonda Sample-Jones is a candidate for Newport News City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Official: Car that hit Suffolk school bus ran stop sign
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Kenyon Road, at the entrance to Lakeland High School.
Man accused of stealing catalytic converter in NC arrested in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of catalytic converter theft in northeast North Carolina was arrested last week by bail enforcement agents in Newport News, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says. Delvin McGrath was charged with five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony criminal conspiracy...
Community leaders support former inmates’ re-entry into community
The Norfolk Re-Entry Council hosted over 200 representatives from non-profits and businesses across the state for its annual Community Collaboration Re-Entry Summit at Ted Constant Convocation Center Monday.
