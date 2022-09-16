ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

York County School Division hosting job fair in early October

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division (YCSD) is hosting a job fair on October 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The job fair will take place at the School Board Office on 302 Dare Road in Yorktown, Virginia. The YCSD is looking for para...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing

A flight from Norfolk to Reagan National Airport had to return for an emergency landing this morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f23l1O. Upcoming virtual job fair seeking military veterans. 3 Hampton Roads organizations team up to help local …. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning

A school district spokesperson says a car ran a stop sign and hit the bus. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning. Upcoming virtual job fair seeking military veterans. 3 Hampton Roads organizations team up to help local …. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man

3 Hampton Roads organizations team up to help local …. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer …. 2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor …. EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer …. 3 Hampton Roads organizations team up to help local …. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. 2 local families, left high and dry by pool...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads schools receives false shooting threat, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported active...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on Creamer Rd. in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on …. Upcoming virtual job fair seeking military veterans. 3 Hampton Roads organizations team up to help local …. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. 1 dead, another...
NORFOLK, VA

