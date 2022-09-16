Read full article on original website
Botetourt Co. celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and according to Botetourt County, it is a time when libraries nationwide join together to remind everyone to let their ‘imaginations sing’ at the library!. “A public library is one of the few places where you can...
Pinpoint Weather: Summer heat before the start of fall
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will definitely feel like summer outside for the last few days of the season. However, fall-like conditions are on the way. Patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies are in the forecast with slightly higher humidity levels. A few showers are possible in the Alleghany Highlands and Greenbrier Valley during the afternoon and evening, but much of Southwest and Central Virginia will stay dry. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s and lower 60s before warming up into the above-average 80s during the afternoon.
Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to morning fire in Market Square area
ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of Market Square on Saturday morning. When the first responders arrived at the 100 block of Campbell Ave SE they identified a fire that had been put out by the building’s sprinkler system.
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School
—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
Bedford Co. woman accused of child abandonment
BEDFORD, Va.– (WFXR) Sheriff’s deputies making a visit to a home on Jeters Chapel Road reportedly found two children and several badly emaciated dogs. A press release from the Bedford County’s Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home on September 15 to conduct a welfare check with the Department of Social Services.
Information to Lynchburg voters for general election
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The city of Lynchburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia will hold a general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the City’s Registrar’s Office, any voter in the city may vote in the general election for the U.S. House of Representatives for Congressional District 5 and for the At-Large City Council race.
Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
"Ride of our Lives" event held in Lynchburg for Suicide Prevention Awareness
Horizon Behavioral Health is doing its part to raise awareness during Suicide Prevention Month. Saturday they held their "Ride of our Lives" event, teaming up with the Combat Veterans' Motorcycle Association (CVMA) to spread a message of hope throughout the community.
Radford cybersecurity program earns global accreditation
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Cybersecurity is talked about frequently and Radford University can now say its cybersecurity program is globally accredited. The accreditation was given by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc (ABET). Radford says ABET assured that their program met standards to produce graduates that are ready to enter a critical and technical field as well as anticipate the welfare and safety needs of the public.
Friday Night Blitz-Lord Botetourt High School Band-Band of the Week
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) -- Lord Botetourt High School Band is this week's Friday Night Blitz Band of the Week. Friday Night Blitz-Lord Botetourt High School Band-Band …. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 – Patrick Henry at William …. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 – Radford at Galax – Game...
Friday Night Blitz Week 4 – Northside at Salem
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- The Salem Spartans beat the Northside Vikings 55-14. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 – Northside at Salem. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 – Brookville at Jefferson …. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 – Rustburg at Liberty Christian. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 –...
Student Achiever: Christiansburg's Tanner Evans
Christiansburg football is currently undefeated at 3-0. And in the Blue Demons' last game, Tanner Evans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-0 victory over William Byrd.
Wells’ 2 TD passes lead Hokies past Wofford 27-7
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday. Wells completed 26 of 35 passes and the defense for the Hokies (2-1) dominated throughout, handing the Terriers (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss. Virginia...
