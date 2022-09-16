Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Centralia woman for possession of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer and domestic battery. Keila Linder of Dover Street was taken into custody following a struggle with a deputy who had been called to a home on Chouteau Avenue in Odin to remove her. Sheriff’s Department reports indicated she attempted to run into a bedroom and shut the door, but the deputy was able to get his foot inside the door. During the struggle that followed, the door reportedly came off its hinges and fell onto Linder.

ODIN, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO