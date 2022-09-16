Read full article on original website
Wildcats Sweep Match Play
The Salem Wildcats won the Match Play Event held at the Salem Country Club featuring the Wildcats, Mt Vernon, Centralia and Carmi. All 6 flights of golfers were won by Salem. Jairen Stroud won the #1 group 7 skins. Cale Harris won Group 2 with 8 skins; Matt Slover won the 3rd group with 6 skins, Logan Lockhart won #4 with 6, Brogan Gregg won 7 in the 5th flight and Ryan Detering won 8 in #6.
Salem 4th, SC 2nd At Vandalia Volleyball Tournament
The Salem Lady Wildcats finished 4th overall at the Vandalia Volleyball Tournament. Salem went 2-1 in pool play beating New Athens and Wood River and falling to Vandalia. They lost to Carlyle in the 3rd place match 12-25, 22-25. Salem returns to action tonight when they host Mt Vernon. SC...
Franklin Park Finishes Regular Season With Win At Nashville
Franklin Park finished up their regular baseball season at 18-5 with a 7-1 victory at Nashville on Saturday. Salem trailed 1-0 until Payton Gullion singled home 2 runs in the 4th inning to help Salem take the lead. Kyler King homered; Evan Barnes doubled with 2 hits and drove in...
Salem Bobcats Soccer Has Another Successful Weekend
The 1st/2nd graders hosted Aviston Saturday morning. The dropped the game 2-4. Hadley Michel and Nia Garden each scored once goal. Ethan Petrillo, Gavin Hunter, Libby Gozia and Katelyn Hilmes did well in net. The 3rd/4th grade girls welcomed New Baden. They won 7-1. Laney Kuhns scored four goals. Addyson...
Salem Bowlers 4th at National Youth Team Bowling Championships
Four Salem youth bowlers competed at the National Youth Team Bowling Championships in Smyrna, Tennessee over the weekend. There were 18 teams in the U20 division and the group of Rhett Runge, Nate Myers, Charlie Hunter and Evan McDermott finished 4th. After 4 traditional games, Runge finished 3rd in the...
CORLHS Cross Country Competes At Weekend Edwardsville Classic
Christ Our Rock cross country competed at the Edwardsville Tiger Classic at SIU-E. The girls were 4th out of 14 teams. Sarah Mckowen and Rylee Brammier were medalists finishing 12th and 18th. Abagail Meyer was 33rd, Gracie Schnitker 43rd and Alexis Livesay 46. The Boys were 7th. Elijah Gregory was...
SC Falls At Altamont, Dieterich Scores Late To Beat North Clay — Prep Baseball
The SC Cougars return to action today when they travel to Cobden to play the Apple Knockers. The Cougars are coming off an 11-1 loss at Altamont. Chase Thompson and Anthony Buonaura had the only hits. Altamont led 5-0 after 5 and scored 6 times in the sixth to shorten the game. Thompson scored the lone Cougar run.
Oilers Stay Unbeaten, Long 4th Quarter Drive Dooms Salem In Cahokia Opener
The Wood River Oilers used a nearly 8 minute drive in the 4th quarter and capped it off with a 1 yard Seth Slayden touchdown run and ensuing 2-point conversion lifted them to a 42-34 victory over Salem in the Cahokia Conference opener. Salem led 13-7 after the opening quarter...
Salem High School Band takes first place in weekend competition
The Salem Marching Wildcats walked away with four first-place awards in the Edwardsville Tiger Ambush Classic over the weekend. The band took first place in music performance, first in visual performance, first in percussion, and first overall. The band’s show this year is called Dante, which is a musical adaption...
2022 09/21 – Gwendolyn Grace Overbeck
Gwendolyn Grace Overbeck, age 83 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. Gwendolyn was born on August 5, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Warren and Gwendolyn (McDonald) Inglis. She married John Paul Overbeck on August 10, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois and he preceded her in death.
2022 09/22 – Sharon Jane Owens
Sharon Jane Owens, 77, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away September 17, 2022, at 7:34 pm at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Sharon was born April 10, 1945, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lloyd T. and Pauline M. (Cooper) Owens. Sharon’s family was...
Centralia to oil and chip several streets on Wednesday
The City of Centralia Public Works Department is announcing that the following roads will be closed to on-street parking for oil and chip road Maintenance on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm., weather permitting. Please do not park on these roads and do not drive through oil not covered by rock.
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
Lebanon man receives minor injuries in hit and run wreck in Centralia
A 48-year-old Lebanon man refused hospital treatment for minor cuts and abrasions after being struck while walking at the McCord and Aaron Parkway intersection on the west side of Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say the car that struck Terry Luna left the scene and has not been located as...
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Police Beat for Monday, September 19th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Centralia woman for possession of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer and domestic battery. Keila Linder of Dover Street was taken into custody following a struggle with a deputy who had been called to a home on Chouteau Avenue in Odin to remove her. Sheriff’s Department reports indicated she attempted to run into a bedroom and shut the door, but the deputy was able to get his foot inside the door. During the struggle that followed, the door reportedly came off its hinges and fell onto Linder.
Big crowd on hand for Salem’s Apple Fest
Near perfect weather drew a large crowd to the Salem Chamber of Commerce Apple Fest at the Marion County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Chamber Executive Director Jessiycka Nix-Coleman was pleased. “Apple Fest was a huge success. Growth over last year. We already have gotten really good feedback from our vendors on...
Salem Police Department hosts bike give-away
The Salem Police Department on Saturday gave away 41 bikes and one bike frame and tires that had gone unclaimed over the past two years. There were 68 who received numbers to be able to pick out a bike for as long as they lasted. The police department handed out numbers as people arrived for the bike giveaway. Each bike was registered before it was taken home.
2022 9/23 – Jerome B. Jansen
Jerome B. Jansen, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Grenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Jansen was born in Albers, Illinois on May 17, 1936, a son of Herman C. and Regina (nee Kuhl) Jansen. He married Lorene “Dolly” Langhauser on May 24, 1955.
Centralia man pleads guilty to aggravated and eluding charge
A 32-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th admitted to attempting to elude a Wamac Police Officer by disobeying two or more traffic control devices on March 12th of this year. Laughhunn was placed on two...
