Saint Mary's County, MD

Bay Net

Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win

LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
LANHAM, MD
macaronikid.com

🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25

Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Frances “Delores” Burch

Frances Delores Burch (Gibson), 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on September 11, 2022 in Callaway, Maryland. Delores was born on September 19, 1948 to John D. Gibson and Mary Dora (Morris) Gibson in Leonardtown, Maryland. She graduated with the first graduating class of Chopticon High School in 1966. After...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)

In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
LAUREL, MD
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market

The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

James William Grusholt, Jr.

We mournfully announce the passing of James William Grusholt, Jr., 64, of Mechanicsville, MD. James passed away on September 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. James, born to James and Mary Grusholt, took his first breath on April 11, 1958. He later graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1977. While...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland

Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting of an alligator captured in June, 2021) A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

Audrey Marie Raley Norton

Audrey Marie Raley Norton, of Ridge, MD passed away on September 11, 2022 at Discovery Commons at Wildewood. Mrs. Norton was 100 years old. She was born to William Calvert and Mignonette Marie Raley on November 18, 1921, in Dameron, MD. Mrs. Norton grew up on the Raley family farm...
RIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30

SUNDERLAND, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
SUNDERLAND, MD
Bay Net

CSM’s Adult Education Team Earns Leadership Award

LA PLATA, Md. – Adult learners from around the region entering the Adult and Community Education program at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) have long been able to count on Intake Assessment Specialists Monica Grove and Frazer Nelson to help them get their educational journey underway. Grove and Nelson are the first point of contact for adult learners returning to school to pursue their high school diploma or English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes, and the two were recently recognized for their exemplary efforts.
LA PLATA, MD

