Bay Net
Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win
LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
macaronikid.com
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
New Home Helpers Home Care Owner Brings Wealth of Healthcare Experience to Home Helpers in SoMD
Waldorf, MD – Angel Wye has an extensive background in healthcare and more than 20 years of experience in providing excellent care. Now she’s excited to announce the launch of her new in-home care company in Southern Maryland – Home Helpers Home Care of Waldorf, MD. Home Helpers Home Care of Waldorf MD offers the […]
$2 million Lottery scratch-off winner claims prize in Mount Airy
That winner cashed in for $2 million after purchasing a Gold Rush scratch off ticket at the Cork ‘N’ Bottle, on Ridge Road in Mount Airy.
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
Bay Net
Frances “Delores” Burch
Frances Delores Burch (Gibson), 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on September 11, 2022 in Callaway, Maryland. Delores was born on September 19, 1948 to John D. Gibson and Mary Dora (Morris) Gibson in Leonardtown, Maryland. She graduated with the first graduating class of Chopticon High School in 1966. After...
Bay Net
MISSING: Carol Jeanette Porter, Age 53; Last Seen In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Carol Jeanette Porter, age 53, White, Female, 09/14/69, 5’05, 130 pounds. She was last seen on September 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., wearing denim capris and a pink floral shirt. Operating a...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
Bay Net
James William Grusholt, Jr.
We mournfully announce the passing of James William Grusholt, Jr., 64, of Mechanicsville, MD. James passed away on September 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. James, born to James and Mary Grusholt, took his first breath on April 11, 1958. He later graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1977. While...
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting of an alligator captured in June, 2021) A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with...
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
Bay Net
Audrey Marie Raley Norton
Audrey Marie Raley Norton, of Ridge, MD passed away on September 11, 2022 at Discovery Commons at Wildewood. Mrs. Norton was 100 years old. She was born to William Calvert and Mignonette Marie Raley on November 18, 1921, in Dameron, MD. Mrs. Norton grew up on the Raley family farm...
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Bay Net
Billingsley Elementary School Student Named Winner In Local Youth Shark Tank Event
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – It all started with a jewelry making kit. It seemed like a cute gift for a little girl, one that might keep her busy for a bit. It’s been two years and Cassidy Tyson has not only stayed busy but found a creative outlet that launched a business selling handmade bracelets.
Bay Net
Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30
SUNDERLAND, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
Bay Net
CSM’s Adult Education Team Earns Leadership Award
LA PLATA, Md. – Adult learners from around the region entering the Adult and Community Education program at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) have long been able to count on Intake Assessment Specialists Monica Grove and Frazer Nelson to help them get their educational journey underway. Grove and Nelson are the first point of contact for adult learners returning to school to pursue their high school diploma or English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes, and the two were recently recognized for their exemplary efforts.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Wawa Store In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 31, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. the pictured suspect utilized a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Wawa located in the 22500 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to...
