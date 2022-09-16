ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Castle, NY

Officials Announce Upcoming 2-Week Road Closure In North Castle

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YW1x3_0hy19bHf00
Route 128 in Armonk Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials issued an alert about an upcoming two-week-long road closure in Northern Westchester.

Route 128 is set to close between Sands Mill Road and Wampus Lakes Drive in North Castle beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The road closure, which is being implemented to facilitate a culvert replacement, will last through Monday, Oct. 3, officials said.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using Route 117, Route 120, and Route 22 as an alternate, according to the announcement.

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Closures On Stretch Of Meadowbrook State Parkway Scheduled

State officials announced upcoming lane reductions and closures on a stretch of the Meadowbrook State Parkway. The parkway will be closed in both directions between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway in Hempstead beginning the night of Monday, Sept. 19, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction of Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail underway

POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the 2.7-mile Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail that will connect the city and town of Poughkeepsie is underway. The trail will run from Quiet Cove Park just north of Marist College into the city. The construction is developing an old rail bed from the Hudson...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Armonk, NY
City
North Castle, NY
Daily Voice

Overturned Trailer Shuts Route 22

An overturned tractor trailer shut Route 22 in Somerset County during rush hour Monday, Sept. 19. The incident happened in the westbound lanes at Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater, the NJDOT reports. All lanes were closed as of 9:20 a.m. to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.
BRIDGEWATER, CT
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 39-year-old driver from Teaneck was killed in an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at 12:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 on the parkway northbound near exit 120 in Old Bridge, New Jersey State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
TEANECK, NJ
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#State#Daily Voice Armonk
talkofthesound.com

Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin

ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
PORT CHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon-cutting held for $8 million New Paltz emergency operations center

NEW PALTZ – The new emergency operations center and firehouse in New Paltz was celebrated on Saturday. During Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, New Paltz was overwhelmed by nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding. The Wallkill River overflowed its banks and flooded roads, stranded residents, destroyed acres of farms, and slowed first responders.
NEW PALTZ, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Responds: Village of Wesley Hills Mayor Marshall Katz Responds to Question Regarding Geese in the Park

I just saw an article the other day about geese overpopulation. I find this especially relevant at Wesley Hills parks, like Willow Tree Park. The park can be a great place for family outings, but when there are so many geese around, the enjoyment is really taken down a few notches. It's no fun to have to watch every step you take in the grass or on the path around the pond to avoid a messy situation, and the constant honking ruckus takes away from the relaxing atmosphere a park should have. Is there anything that can be done to limit the number of geese in the family-friendly parks?
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
363K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy