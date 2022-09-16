Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, projected to be hurricane

Tropical Storm Fiona strengthened Friday evening after it passed into the Caribbean on its way toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC said Fiona was maintaining 60 mph winds with higher gusts but could gain hurricane strength before Monday. The system grew in strength after passing near Guadeloupe in the Leeward Islands. Its center was located about 125 miles west of the island in the northeast Caribbean Sea about 135 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands moving west at 13 mph.

Its tropical-storm-force winds extend out 125 miles.

Torrential rain left behind heavy road damage on the French island with video on Twitter showing fast-moving floods flowing down streets up to washed out roads and streets flooded up to 2 feet washing away cars.

Government officials said two people were missing swept away by rising waters overnight.

“On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday,” said NHC hurricane specialist Brad Reinhart.

Already under a tropical storm warning, the NHC issued a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico.

Warnings remain in place for St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and pats of the Dominican Republic.

The system’s updated path forecasts it to travel away from Florida, while gaining hurricane strength ahead of landfall on the Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola. It’s expected to keep hurricane strength as a Category 1 system with 75 mph winds and gusts up to 90 mph as it passes over the island, approaching the Turks and Caicos and threatening the southern Bahamas early next week.

The threat of heavy rains and possible flooding faces many of the islands with as much as 16 inches in Puerto Rico and 12 inches in the Dominican Republic possible.

Saturday’s new five-day forecast has it curving even more to the north and into the Atlantic Ocean, and gaining strength as a Category 2 system by Wednesday with 90 mph sustained winds.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a tropical wave was detected Thursday midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles islands. The weather system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and is predicted to slowly develop late this weekend and early next week when it turns northward over the central subtropical Atlantic. The NHC gives it a 20% of forming in the five days.

Also, the NHC is now monitoring a frontal low over the western Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles west-northwest of Bermuda, which emerged Friday morning. The low is expected to move east to east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph while producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is expected to remain disorganized due to upper-level winds preventing it from developing into a tropical cyclone, the NHC said, only giving it a 10% chance of formation in the next two to five days.

The two systems’ recent emergence coincides with Colorado State University’s release of its tropical prediction for the next two weeks, saying the tropics could get much busier with a 50% chance of above-average activity taking place. CSU also gave a 40% chance of normal activity taking place and a 10% chance of below-average activity.

Fiona could become the season’s third hurricane following hurricanes Daniella and Earl earlier this month.

What had been forecast to be an above average tropical season was mostly quiet in July and August before picking up steam on Sept. 1.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.