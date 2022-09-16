ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Independent

January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms

The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period”...
U.S. POLITICS
Mother Jones

Report: US Intel Officials Believe Russia Secretly Backed Albanian Candidate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in 2018, Mother Jones reported that payments made by a shell company to an American lobbyist for an Albanian political party might have originated in Russia. Over the next four-and-a-half years, we didn’t learn much more. But in a newly declassified assessment publicized on Tuesday, US intelligence weighed in. An administration official suggested the intelligence community believes the payments we reported on were part of a vast international effort in which the Kremlin dispensed at least $300 million to politicians and parties in two dozen countries.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster

In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
POLITICS
The Independent

Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections.Harris is traveling to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University, an HBCU where President Joe Biden addressed graduates last year. She'll also hold a roundtable discussion with students at nearby Claflin University. The South Carolina trip, her third to the state as vice president, is part of Harris' increased travel schedule ahead of...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Washington Examiner

Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden: Republican officials shouldn’t interfere with his immigration policies

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden doesn't want Republican officials interfering with his immigration policies, saying their initiative to send people north from the border is “playing politics” and “un-American.”. Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala in Washington, D.C., Thursday night, he said,...
POTUS
WEKU

As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it

If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Interest group’s ad rakes Axne over term limits issue but ignores Grassley, Ernst

Televisions are getting larger, but that does not make it easier to decipher the political ads that are as common these days as gnats at a picnic. There is one thing we should understand about these ads: Their purpose is not to educate voters or inform them about the finer points of a candidate’s views. Instead, […] The post Interest group’s ad rakes Axne over term limits issue but ignores Grassley, Ernst appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes

As Congress reconvenes, Iowa Republicans are supporting measures they say will keep the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act in check. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced this week that the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, agreed to her request to audit Internal Revenue Service employees. Hundreds of IRS employees, including tax collectors […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

