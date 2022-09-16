Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
Names released in fatal weekend crash
Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified
Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead
A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into a Business
A Marshfield man was arrested for attempting to break into a business. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received reports of a man trying to break into a business on Depot Street. When officers arrived, a man was seen walking away from the business. The 31-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
wrcitytimes.com
Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist
PORT EDWARDS — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
WEAU-TV 13
21-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ: 61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Adams County Deputy Was Armed
Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say the 61-year-old man shot to death by an Adams County deputy was armed at the time. The suspect has been identified as Bryon Childers. Deputy Jacob Bean was responding to reports that Childers was walking along a road in the Town of...
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
Illinois man charged after police seize hundreds of grams of meth in Wausau
A 40-year-old man from the Chicago area is facing felony charges after he allegedly sold hundreds of grams of methamphetamine to a Wausau man, drugs that were later seized by police. Anthony E. Anderson faces three counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine in a case filed Sept. 9 in Marathon...
Wausau-area man accused of election fraud faces new charges
Two days before his plea hearing to settle a felony election fraud case, prosecutors filed new charges against a Wausau-area man, this time accusing him of trying to illegally purchase a firearm. Timothy Hedstrom, 45, was charged in May in Marathon County Circuit Court after Schofield City Clerk Lisa Quinn...
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022
He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
