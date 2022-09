With ESPN’s College GameDay in town, App State defeated Troy 32-28 Saturday thanks to a hail mary touchdown pass on the final play of the game. “I’m thankful for a win and proud of our players for playing 60 minutes of football. I think that’s what this program is built upon is never giving up,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “I think God’s a Mountaineer today.”

BOONE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO