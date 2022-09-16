ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden

By Jenn Brink, Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Hamden on Friday morning.

Hamden police said they responded to the area of Treadwell Street and Bagley Avenue for multiple shots fired reports around 7:15 a.m. Upon their arrival to the area, police discovered one person had been shot.

According to the police, the gunshot victim was transported to St. Raphael’s Hospital by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are leading the investigation on the shooting. Police said ballistic evidence was recovered by police at the scene.

3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jenisse Perez of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-407-3190 or by email at jperez@hamdenpd.com. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

No additional information was immediately available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzZ2I_0hy16prK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrt1b_0hy16prK00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead after motorcycle and school bus crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No students were […]
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Journal Inquirer

Manchester teen fatally shot in city

HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel

A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting

All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Woman killed, 3 injured in Ledyard crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities. Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department. A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound […]
LEDYARD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#St Raphael S Hospital#Crime Scene Unit#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
WATERTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Watertown woman dies, bystanders rescue people from burning car in Plymouth crash, police say

PLYMOUTH — Police say a Watertown woman died from her injuries in a two-car crash in Terryville Monday. Plymouth police identified the woman as 39-year-old Maryanne Spry. Through witness statements and video evidence, police said it appeared that Spry was driving a black Dodge Charger eastbound on Main Street, or Route 6, when she veered into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on.
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy