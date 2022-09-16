Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Hamden on Friday morning.

Hamden police said they responded to the area of Treadwell Street and Bagley Avenue for multiple shots fired reports around 7:15 a.m. Upon their arrival to the area, police discovered one person had been shot.

According to the police, the gunshot victim was transported to St. Raphael’s Hospital by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are leading the investigation on the shooting. Police said ballistic evidence was recovered by police at the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jenisse Perez of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-407-3190 or by email at jperez@hamdenpd.com. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

No additional information was immediately available.





