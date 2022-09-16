Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Fire damages Vin De Set in Lafayette Square, restaurant will be closed indefinitely
ST. LOUIS — Vin De Set, a French restaurant near Lafayette Square, will be closed indefinitely after an early morning fire Monday. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started at around 4 a.m. at the building on the 2000 block of Chouteau Avenue. Garon Mosby with the...
Hospital in south city being sold
ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
advantagenews.com
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
KMOV
Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
Eckert's Millstadt Farm reveals new corn maze design for St. Louis City SC
MILLSTADT, Ill. — Eckert’s Millstadt Farm just opened their brand new corn maze celebrating St. Louis City SC. “It's exciting because you never know who's going to like the design or how it draws people here. We've had the Cardinals, we've had the Blues, we had health care workers when it was, you know, COVID year. And so this was just something special, we tried to come up with what is out there now, what’s new that we can help promote too,” Eckert’s Millstadt Farm Manager Sarah Lanxon said.
Question emerges in push for new Lambert terminal: Will cost-conscious airlines pay for it?
ST. LOUIS — Before unveiling a $3 billion plan for a new terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the facility's leader had a warning for the St. Louis mayor. Under the heading of "Major Obstacles," Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge wrote that when it came to planning for Lambert's future, "we will have to balance the desires of this community vs. the desires of airlines."
labortribune.com
Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom
CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M
ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
'This is necessary for us to move forward' | St. Louis Realtors issues apology, reveals new equity plan
ST. LOUIS — On Monday, Sept. 19, St. Louis Realtors issued a public apology for its history of racially discriminatory practices and revealed a plan to take steps forward. As part of its apology, the group admitted to decades of laws and policies that created barriers for African Americans wanting to own homes in and around the City of St. Louis.
Exploring the City: LeGrand's Market the quintessential St. Louis deli
Total Information AM Weekend host Scott Jagow – not a St. Louis native – is hitting the streets to explore all the region has to offer. Each week, he’ll wind up somewhere new, learning something else about the city he now calls home.
Super sushi served! Try these St. Louis restaurants, report says
Sushi stops star around the St. Louis region, and you may not have to look too far to find a quality culinary bite near you.
BJC is offering free flu shots this fall. Here's when, where you can get yours
ST. LOUIS — BJC Healthcare will host eight free influenza vaccine clinics this fall to help St. Louisans get protected from the flu. For the 19th year, BJC is offering free shots for St. Louis area residents ages 6 months and older. Six flu shot clinics will take place from Oct. 1-13.
Expect big delays next weekend. I-44 will be fully closed downtown for roadwork
ST. LOUIS — Drivers who take Interstate 44 downtown will need to take an alternate route starting next Friday, Sept. 23 as crews work to replace ramps. Starting 7 p.m. Friday, both the east- and westbound sides of I-44 will be closed between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the I-44/Interstate 55 split, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Career Central: Looking for a job? These big-name employers are hiring
ST. LOUIS — This week, Career Central highlights jobs with local companies. Visit any store or the Central Kitchen production facility for the opportunity to interview, meet with recruiters and managers and get on-the-spot offers to join the Dierbergs team. When you arrive at your store of choice, check in at the table with the balloons.
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
Rollover crash in south St. Louis
Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis.
Person injured in fire on Wabada Avenue
ST. LOUIS — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a building fire Sunday morning. According to a tweet from St. Louis Fire Department, a fire broke out early Sunday morning in an occupied two-story building in the 5200 block of Wabada Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood in St. Louis.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis
Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
Fire heavily damages north St. Louis building
ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building. The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not […]
Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
