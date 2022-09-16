Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now
The cybersecurity market is forecast to grow at a faster pace, which should help Fortinet sustain its momentum. Skyworks Solutions is benefiting from several growth hotspots and is trading at an attractive valuation.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
Motley Fool
5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September
That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends.
Motley Fool
FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?
FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes traded in a bear market territory in 2022. Persistent inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on all asset prices. Market sell-offs are a chance to build long-term positions in good businesses.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Attempted a Recovery Today
Reports out of Taiwan suggest Nvidia is looking to rush orders of its A100 and H100 chips. There is a one-year buffer period before export restrictions take effect, so the order rush could mitigate the negative impact this quarter.
Motley Fool
Should You Really Buy Stocks Now or Wait Awhile Longer?
The great bull market that favored most stock pickers has given way to a bear market. The economy is slowing and the cost of capital is increasing dramatically, meaning cash-burning companies that can't adjust will be left behind. This favors careful stock picking more than in times past because a...
Motley Fool
Why Roblox Stock Plummeted by Over 6% Today
An analyst included the company in a "tech stocks to avoid" list. While he feels that the sector is somewhat oversold, he recommends that investors be selective in their choice of titles.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Now Could be a Genius Move
Goodwill impairment charges and economic conditions have weighed on the company in recent times. But the picture looks much different through a long-term lens.
Motley Fool
Why Curaleaf Stock Got Mashed on Monday
It is acquiring a majority stake in a foreign peer in a deal valued at nearly $20 million.
Motley Fool
Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners
Motley Fool
Vaccine Stocks: Down but Not Out?
Vaccine stocks fell sharply, though, as the White House said the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Moderna and BioNTech will see sales and profits fall, but perhaps not by as much as many fear.
Motley Fool
KnowBe4 Pops 30% On Vista Equity Partners Buyout Offer
In today's video, I discuss what's going on...
TechCrunch
Grocery delivery startups with low margins might drop IPO dreams for M&A reality
While covering the recent news of Misfits Market acquiring Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh noted it was difficult to reach profitability in the industry as sales leveled off in the past two years. Some companies have made layoffs or left markets due to “burning a tremendous amount of cash and not raising capital.”
TechCrunch
Adobe makes $20B bet on a collaborative future with Figma acquisition
Why go so far outside of its pricing comfort zone and pay twice as much as Figma’s most recent private valuation? The easy answer is that it’s about taking a potential rival off the market. Yes, Adobe XD is a similar product, but there could be more to this deal than simply playing defense.
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
Rate hikes have crushed the crypto market all year long. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by another 0.75% at this week's meeting.
Motley Fool
Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today
The declines follow remarks from President Biden about the state of the coronavirus pandemic. The two companies are responsible for exactly half of the COVID vaccines in use.
Motley Fool
Ethereum's Merge Is Done: Now What?
The merge changed the way Ethereum verifies transactions. It didn't boost Ethereum overnight. But it could support gains over time.
