Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
Man killed when hit by SUV in Arlington
(Arlington, MN) -- A man from Guatemala is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in the south-central Minnesota city of Arlington. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Carrillo Pabalo Higinio was struck by an S-U-V late Saturday night while crossing Highway Five near Sibley East High School. Higinio died at the crash site. The report says the 30-year-old Mankato woman driving the S-U-V wasn’t hurt and that alcohol was not involved.
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Benson City Council chooses Webb for next city manager
(Benson MN-) The Benson City Council has chosen Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb to be the next Benson city manager. Webb, along with candidates Steve Barnett and Dan Coughlin were interviewed last week, and the city council chose Webb and offered him a contract, which he has accepted. The Benson City Council will vote on approval of the contract at their meeting this afternoon. Webb will replace longtime city manager Robert Wolfington, who retired in May. Barnett is the current South Dakota Secretary of State, and Coughlin is the former Olivia City Administrator.
More than $23,000 raised in Willmar to fight Alzheimer's
(Willmar MN-) The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's was held at Robbin's Island Saturday. The sun broke out just in time for the opening ceremonies. Lakeland Broadcasting's Sharon Kennedy was the emcee...Kennedy lost her mother to Alzheimers 3 years ago and has other family members who have been effected. She says she's always listening for news about cures or treatments...
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
3rd Annual Rib Fest Squidfest
Any Minnesota Fire Department is welcome to be a part of it. $125 entry fee, up to 2 rib grillers per fire department. Entertainment by Maddy Braun & Brody Cordes from 6 to 10 pm. For more information call 320-564-2537.
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
mprnews.org
Slight severe risk Saturday for central Minnesota, marginal in the Twin Cities.
It’s a garden variety rainfall pattern around most of Minnesota overnight into early Saturday. But the next low-pressure wave moving into Minnesota Saturday has the potential to spark a few strong to possibly severe cells. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a slight risk zone for severe storms across most...
Destiny FUNdraiser @ Jomas Hill Winery
Saturday, September 17th from 1 to 9 pm at the Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery in Darwin. Free Will Offering - Family Friendly Event - No Admission Fee, No Parking Fee, No Minimums. Enjoy free LIVE music 🎶, yard games, Destiny EWO info booth, explore the 🍇 vineyard, & learn...
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
thenewsleaders.com
Direct primary care clinic opens in Sartell
A direct primary care clinic, WELL & Company, opened in Sartell Sept. 1 in the building that Sartell Family Medicine once occupied. WELL & Company is a combination medical clinic and health spa, known as a MedSpa. It is the second site for WELL & Company. The other, located in...
Southern Minnesota News
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Conrad Rozeboom
Conrad A. Rozeboom, 94, of Murdock, passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 94. A celebration of life will be at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 24th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Private burial will be at Bethany Reformed Cemetery in Clara City. www.hafh.org. Conrad “Con”...
Tree branch victim near Olivia identified
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him on a farm near Olivia Tuesday morning. He was 69-year-old Blair Anderson of rural Fairfax. Anderson was cutting down trees in a grove in Henryville Township, southwest of Olivia, around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday when a branch connected to another tree fell on top of him. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Anderson had been wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.
