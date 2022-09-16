(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.

MONTICELLO, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO