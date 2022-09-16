ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Person killed in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a 55-year-old man inside a residence with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man hit and killed on west side

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis' west side, police confirmed. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Marion County Coroner’s Office plans “celebration …. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 228 ‘Time to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man on scooter

Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man on scooter. Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man …. Deadly Sunday night shooting marks 2nd homicide in …. Hamilton County Coroner’s office gets new therapy …. Drink a Lime-a-Rita since 2018? You could receive …. $200,000 in date rape...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 critically hurt after stabbing, altercation Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning. Police were called to “Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man shot, killed overnight on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road, on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/columbus-man-arrested-in-murder-investigation/
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community frustrated

On Sunday, police were called to the Kassebaum Building, along Guilford Avenue, for a stabbing just after 2 a.m. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Marion County Coroner’s Office plans “celebration …. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 228...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

