Person killed in near north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is […]
Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a 55-year-old man inside a residence with […]
IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Deadly Sunday night shooting marks 2nd homicide in the same near west side Indy neighborhood in 3 days
An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city's near west side. Just after 10 o'clock Sunday night, police say 45-year old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial.
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description […]
Suspect found guilty in deadly 2020 Brownsburg shooting that stemmed from gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty in connection with the murder of a Hendricks County teenager in December 2020. Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the shooting death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. Moody’s trial started on Tuesday, Sept. 13. […]
Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man on scooter
Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man on scooter.
Police chase leads to wrong-way crash killing one, injuring children
One person died and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit on Saturday.
Vigil held for mother killed in shooting outside day care on Indianapolis' near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — An unimaginable tragedy has shaken this community and devastated a family. "I love my mom. She was the best mom ever," said Krystal Walton's daughter, Emily. "She was a great mom. She was a very intricate part of our Charity community for the past five years," said Juaneka Thomas Ennis, executive director of Charity Cares.
53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role...
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
1 critically hurt after stabbing, altercation Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning. Police were called to “Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical […]
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
Life of woman fatally shot at daycare honored during vigil
The family, friends and Co-workers of Krystal Walton came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter. […]
Man shot, killed overnight on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road, on a report of a person shot.
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/columbus-man-arrested-in-murder-investigation/
Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community frustrated
On Sunday, police were called to the Kassebaum Building, along Guilford Avenue, for a stabbing just after 2 a.m.
