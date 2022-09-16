ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple Insider

Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
Apple Insider

Apple supplier shifts production to make more iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple supplier Hon Hai will reportedly switch iPhone 14 production lines over to the iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand.
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
Creative Bloq

Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind

With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Digital Trends

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at Apple’s New iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2

Earlier this month, Apple held its annual September keynote, showcasing new additions coming to the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod product lineups. Hosted by CEO Tim Cook, viewers flocked to the live streamed event for a first time look at the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 and its unique design components, the second iteration of the AirPods Pro, as well the reveal of an unexpected piece of hardware, the exploration-minded Apple Watch Ultra.
reviewed.com

The Apple Watch Series 8 is another minor update, but still the best smartwatch

The Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch on the market, but it feels stagnant. The key new features of the Apple Watch Series 8 (available at Amazon for $399.00) are temperature sensing—used for cycle tracking and detecting slight variations in your wrist temperature for illness—and automotive crash detection, which can call for help when a crash is detected. If you’re new to Apple Watch the Series 8 is a top choice, but you might find your needs met by the new Apple Watch SE.
Apple Insider

Dynamic Island expected to replace notch on all iPhone 15 models

Young insists that the "supply chain cannot support" such changes at this time. "I don't think BOE will be ready for LTPO in 2023 at Apple's scale," Young reasons, adding 2024 "would be a better bet."
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro owners complain of shaking camera in third-party apps

Apple's update to the iPhone 14 Pro includes a number of camera changes, including a 48-megapixel sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video. However, it seems third-party apps that use the camera are encountering issues with the new hardware. A number of users are discovering the camera module...
