With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.

ELECTRONICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO