Apple Insider
Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
iPhone 14 Pro Models Preorders Reflect Loyal and Sticky Customers Amid Economic Slowdown, Apple Analyst Says
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted key takeaways from Apple Inc AAPL iPhone 14 first weekend online pre-order survey and analysis. Pre-order results were good for iPhone 14 Pro, neutral for Max Pro, and bad for two standard models versus iPhone 13 series. Though the iPhone 14 series product mix improves and...
Apple Insider
Apple supplier shifts production to make more iPhone 14 Pro models
Apple supplier Hon Hai will reportedly switch iPhone 14 production lines over to the iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand.
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind
With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon
The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: which Apple smartphone should you buy?
Our Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro guide explains the main differences between the phones, to help you make the right choice
CNBC
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you're upgrading this year
I've been testing Apple's new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days. If you're looking for a major upgrade, opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. You probably don't need to upgrade from...
Business Insider
The discontinued iPhone 11 makes the iPhone 12 the best budget iPhone you can buy
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. In addition to the new iPhone 14 series, Apple also revised its lineup. Gone is the iPhone 11, which means the best value iPhone you can buy is now the iPhone 12 (starting at $599). The iPhone SE...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: all four of Apple's new models compared
These are the key differences between the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (and the iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max too!)
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at Apple’s New iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2
Earlier this month, Apple held its annual September keynote, showcasing new additions coming to the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod product lineups. Hosted by CEO Tim Cook, viewers flocked to the live streamed event for a first time look at the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 and its unique design components, the second iteration of the AirPods Pro, as well the reveal of an unexpected piece of hardware, the exploration-minded Apple Watch Ultra.
reviewed.com
The Apple Watch Series 8 is another minor update, but still the best smartwatch
The Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch on the market, but it feels stagnant. The key new features of the Apple Watch Series 8 (available at Amazon for $399.00) are temperature sensing—used for cycle tracking and detecting slight variations in your wrist temperature for illness—and automotive crash detection, which can call for help when a crash is detected. If you’re new to Apple Watch the Series 8 is a top choice, but you might find your needs met by the new Apple Watch SE.
Apple Insider
Dynamic Island expected to replace notch on all iPhone 15 models
Young insists that the "supply chain cannot support" such changes at this time. "I don't think BOE will be ready for LTPO in 2023 at Apple's scale," Young reasons, adding 2024 "would be a better bet."
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro owners complain of shaking camera in third-party apps
Apple's update to the iPhone 14 Pro includes a number of camera changes, including a 48-megapixel sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video. However, it seems third-party apps that use the camera are encountering issues with the new hardware. A number of users are discovering the camera module...
