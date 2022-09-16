My dog, Moose, has zero table manners. Recently, his etiquette has gotten so much worse — now his favorite thing to do is vacuum up anywhere from 20 to 400 pieces of kibble and then unhinge his jaw and release them all onto my kitchen floor. From there, he will approach every single piece of kibble with an investigative delight before eating each one individually — a meticulous process that can take upwards of 15 minutes. His commitment to the bit was honestly impressive, but I was getting sick of constantly wiping up the subsequent film of super slimy dog saliva off my floorboards.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO