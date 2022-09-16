Read full article on original website
Apple supplier shifts production to make more iPhone 14 Pro models
Apple supplier Hon Hai will reportedly switchiPhone 14 production lines over to the iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand.
The iPhone 14 is the most repairable iPhone in years
Apple doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to enabling repairs. It has begrudgingly started to provide repair manuals and loans out tools to replace parts, but its products continue to be built in a way that can be considered difficult to fix.
iPhone 14 Pro owners complain of shaking camera in third-party apps
Apple's update to the iPhone 14 Pro includes a number of camera changes, including a 48-megapixel sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video. However, it seems third-party apps that use the camera are encountering issues with the new hardware.
Don't wait months for AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, or iPhone 14
Apple has released the iPhone 14 range, three Apple Watches, and the updated AirPods Pro, but if you place an order through Apple now, you'll be waiting until October. Here's how to get them quicker, elsewhere. Apple had already seen certain models like the iPhone 14 Pro get increasingly backordered...
How to turn on the iPhone 14 startup sound
TheiPhone 14 product line has a new accessibility feature that lets these devices play a sound when they're turned off and on. Here's where to find the setting.
iPhone 14 satellite SOS uses Qualcomm modem & Apple tech
Apple may be trying to ditch Qualcomm foriPhone components, but it's using the company's modem integrated with custom Apple tech for the satellite communications Emergency SOS feature.
The best apps for iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro photography
The new 48-megapixel sensor in theiPhone 14 Pro will enable some great photography. If you need more than Apple's app, here are the best app choices.
Long iPhone 14 Pro lead times hint at sky-high demand
Consumer demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models are high compared to those of the iPhone 13 Pro range, analysis of availability indicates, while sales of the Apple Watch Ultra are considered to be quite robust. The lead times for the currently-released iPhones are short for the standard iPhone 14,...
Apple says excessive iOS 16 copy and paste prompts are a bug
Following complaints fromiOS 16 users that they are being repeatedly prompted to allow pasting from the same apps, an Apple executive says the company will "get to the bottom of it."
iPhone 14 review: Apple's curve ball to iPhone upgraders
Apple's iPhone 14 sits in a spot that has previously been occupied by the prior year's model, which still exists. It's an interesting choice in a still-challenging production and economic environment, as Apple's design decisions have thrown purchasers a curve ball. But, once you see that the pitch is a...
Apple's guides App Association direction through hefty funding
While not a member, Apple is providing most of the funding for developer advocacy group App Association, allowing it to shape policy. Advocacy groups and lobbying parties often make claims to sway public, judicial, and political opinion one way or another, and that has been quite evident for some news stories about the tech giants. The App Association (ACT), which aims to fight for the rights of developers, generally offers favorable opinions about Apple.
Apple's fix for shaking iPhone 14 Pro cameras arriving next week
On Sunday, reports circulated concerning an issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cameras, one where third-party apps using the camera would generate blurry and shaking footage. Apple now says it plans to address the issue. In a tweet from Mark Gurman for Bloomberg, Apple said...
