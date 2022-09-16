Read full article on original website
Benson City Council chooses Webb for next city manager
(Benson MN-) The Benson City Council has chosen Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb to be the next Benson city manager. Webb, along with candidates Steve Barnett and Dan Coughlin were interviewed last week, and the city council chose Webb and offered him a contract, which he has accepted. The Benson City Council will vote on approval of the contract at their meeting this afternoon. Webb will replace longtime city manager Robert Wolfington, who retired in May. Barnett is the current South Dakota Secretary of State, and Coughlin is the former Olivia City Administrator.
Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
More than $23,000 raised in Willmar to fight Alzheimer's
(Willmar MN-) The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's was held at Robbin's Island Saturday. The sun broke out just in time for the opening ceremonies. Lakeland Broadcasting's Sharon Kennedy was the emcee...Kennedy lost her mother to Alzheimers 3 years ago and has other family members who have been effected. She says she's always listening for news about cures or treatments...
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
3rd Annual Rib Fest Squidfest
Any Minnesota Fire Department is welcome to be a part of it. $125 entry fee, up to 2 rib grillers per fire department. Entertainment by Maddy Braun & Brody Cordes from 6 to 10 pm. For more information call 320-564-2537.
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
Slight severe risk Saturday for central Minnesota, marginal in the Twin Cities.
It’s a garden variety rainfall pattern around most of Minnesota overnight into early Saturday. But the next low-pressure wave moving into Minnesota Saturday has the potential to spark a few strong to possibly severe cells. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a slight risk zone for severe storms across most...
Olivia school superintendent receives calls about litter box prank
OLIVIA, Minn. – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lilian, Minn. School Superintendent Jim Menton said he’s getting calls from concerned residents stemming from a prank that originated on Tik Tok. Students are recording reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students...
Bienieks celebrate 45 years
Jim and Kim (Johnson) Bieniek will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. Their children are Tara (Jim) Bieniek Price, Travis (Katie) Bieniek and Jeremy (Miah) Bieniek. Together the couple is enjoying retirement living at their lake home, hunting, fishing, watching football games, trail riding, their cabin, family, but...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
(Arlington, MN) -- A man from Guatemala is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in the south-central Minnesota city of Arlington. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Carrillo Pabalo Higinio was struck by an S-U-V late Saturday night while crossing Highway Five near Sibley East High School. Higinio died at the crash site. The report says the 30-year-old Mankato woman driving the S-U-V wasn’t hurt and that alcohol was not involved.
Maddy “Mae Mae” has returned home after long journey
Maddy Fleischacker, a.k.a. “Mae Mae,” age six, of Buffalo, had went on a several-months journey of getting a cough diagnosed to heart transplant. Last October, Maddy was developing a cough that would not go away. “I know something was not right, but everyone kept saying she’s fine,” Miguella Fleishhacker, Maddy’s mom said.
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
James Ackerman
James "Jim" R. Ackerman, age 80 of rural New London, passed away Sunday, September 18, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Two Drivers Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a McLeod County Crash this morning (Monday). The State Patrol says 63-year-old Debra Peters of Winthrop was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Daymien Sponsel of Green Isle was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
