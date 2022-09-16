Read full article on original website
Related
'Failing communist regimes' in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua account for new wave of migration, US says
The migrants shipped by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard last week are from Venezuela and are representative of a "new wave" of migration.
Taiwan 'proud' of its efforts to help Ukraine, says President Tsai
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan is "proud" of its efforts to help Ukraine in the country's struggle to defend itself and those efforts must continue, President Tsai Ing-wen told a conference taking place in New York.
Blinken hosts Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, urges return to peace talks
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York on Monday, marking the first direct talks between the two sides since deadly border clashes this month, the State Department said.
Hurricane Fiona seen intensifying after slamming Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday evening after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, where at least two people died.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0