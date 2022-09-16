ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D76wc_0hy13OMQ00

The public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state has started moving again after a 40-minute pause when it reached full capacity.

However, mourners have been urged not to join the line until at least 4pm on Friday by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park in south-east London due to overwhelming demand.

Helena Larsen, 76, only just missed out on instant entry, but said she was prepared to wait despite being in recovery from a back injury.

Ms Larsen, from Chertsey, Surrey, told the PA news agency: “We have literally got here and they have shut it in front of us.”

When asked whether she was prepared to wait for the line to reopen, she said: “I don’t know what else to do. There are no other access points.”

“I do think because there’s just a handful of us, we should be let in,” she added.

“I fractured my back a few months ago. It’s a long walk, even down to here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bF0of_0hy13OMQ00
The DCMS tracker had suggested those wanting to queue to see the lying in state would need to wait (screengrab/PA) (PA Media)

As Ms Larsen spoke to PA, the crowd around the entrance began to swell.

She was allowed to join the line around 40 minutes later.

Before noon, officials had placed a sign at the entrance to Southwark Park reading: “Entry to Her Majesty’s lying in state queue is temporarily paused.

“Lying in state queue wait time from this point minimum 14 hours.”

Downing Street said the queue system is going to plan.

A Number 10 spokeswoman directed questions to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, but it was “the case that what DCMS have done is they’ve temporarily paused the queue for at least six hours after it reached maximum capacity.

“That has always been part of our planning and that is to make sure as many people as possible in the queue can enter the Palace of Westminster.”

It comes as figures from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) show that 435 members of the public were treated along the route of the queue to see the Queen lying in state and surrounding areas over the past two days.

Some 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance on Wednesday, with 17 needing hospital treatment, the LAS said.

A further 144 people were treated on Thursday, with 25 people being taken to hospital.

The LAS said the majority of incidents attended were faints and collapses, resulting in head injuries.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rainbow appears over Westminster as Queen’s lying in state comes to an end

Thousands of mourners were greeted with a “poignant” rainbow over Westminster on Sunday evening as the Queen’s lying in state came to a close. Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of mourners lined pathways around the Thames for days for their chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queue#Uk
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
newschain

Who are the coffin bearers for the Queen’s funeral and what will they do?

The coffin bearers at the Queen’s funeral are from a unit of which the late monarch was Company Commander. Soldiers from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, have been chosen to lift the coffin during the service at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle. It's their role to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Man arrested for approaching the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall

A man is in police custody after he moved out of the queue of mourners and approached the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday night. Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred around 10pm, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period. A...
newschain

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death. Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. – Lying in state. The lying...
U.K.
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
newschain

Mourners begin arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral, with members of the royal family and world leaders among 2,000 people expected at the ceremony. Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state

Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying in state. Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.
U.K.
newschain

What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

Thousands of people continue to queue to pay their respects to the Queen as the final full day of her lying in state begins and heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday’s funeral. Here is a breakdown of what will happen in the coming days.
newschain

Hundreds gather at Belfast City Hall to watch Queen’s funeral

Hundreds of people have gathered at Belfast City Hall to watch the Queen’s funeral, with crowds dispersing shortly after the service at Westminster Abbey ended. Parks and civic buildings across Northern Ireland brought in large screens and encouraged people to gather to watch the Queen’s funeral procession and service on Monday morning.
WORLD
newschain

Council staff put in the hours for clean-up operation after ‘The Queue’

The clean-up operation after the hours-long queue to see the Queen lying in state has already begun, following her final departure from London. In Southwark, where the queue began in Southwark Park, miles from Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin lay in state for four days, council officials said they had completed a full inspection of the queue’s route through the borough and cleared any litter.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy