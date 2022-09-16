Read full article on original website
eenews.net
W.Va. vs. Va.: Permitting overhaul a backyard brawl
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants a contested natural gas pipeline in his state to be part of his permitting reform effort. But Virginia lawmakers who might typically support a permitting overhaul are balking at the deal, in part because of the pipeline that would run between the two states. At...
WDTV
Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...
Delegate Presents Grant Marshall County Flag Football Association
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, recently presented Marshall County Flag Football Association with a $3,000. Dollar grant to help with purchasing of new bleachers. Reynolds, who first was elected to the Legislature in 2020, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance...
