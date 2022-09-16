ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

eenews.net

W.Va. vs. Va.: Permitting overhaul a backyard brawl

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants a contested natural gas pipeline in his state to be part of his permitting reform effort. But Virginia lawmakers who might typically support a permitting overhaul are balking at the deal, in part because of the pipeline that would run between the two states. At...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...

