Coal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel.
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
China's Aug coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather.
