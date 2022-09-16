The good vibes around the Washington Commanders didn’t last long. They never do. After an encouraging Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions was disheartening. The Commanders have now played the teams with the two worst records in the league last season, barely beating one and losing to the other. Focusing on the Commanders Week 2 matchup, the players who should shoulder the most blame for the defeat are cornerback William Jackson III, offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno Jr., and, of course, quarterback Carson Wentz.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO