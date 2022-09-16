ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 Lions takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions took on the Washington Commanders in front of a raucous home crowd on Sunday. And this time around, the team did not disappoint. The Lions entered the game in uncharted territory. They were favored for the first time since Week 11 in the 2020 season. Detroit showed why, racing out to a 22-0 lead at one point before winning the game 36-27.
4 Commanders players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. Lions

The good vibes around the Washington Commanders didn’t last long. They never do. After an encouraging Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions was disheartening. The Commanders have now played the teams with the two worst records in the league last season, barely beating one and losing to the other. Focusing on the Commanders Week 2 matchup, the players who should shoulder the most blame for the defeat are cornerback William Jackson III, offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno Jr., and, of course, quarterback Carson Wentz.
Predictions for Commanders vs. Lions, Week 1

Can the Washington Commanders defeat the Detroit Lions to begin the season 2-0? The Commanders began the Carson Wentz era last week with an explosive offense. Wentz passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns while running back Antonio Gibson finished with 130 yards from scrimmage. As for the Lions,...
A Step in the Wrong Direction Defensively

Electrifying. That is the best way to describe the Steelers defensively in their week one matchup with the Bengals. However, we saw a much different Steelers defense this past Sunday against the Patriots. They weren’t nearly as tantalizing and couldn’t seem to keep the Pats from marching down the field.
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota

The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
Flyers to sign veteran forward Antoine Roussel to PTO

Continuing with their offseason theme of becoming tougher and more difficult to play with, the Philadelphia Flyers will be bringing in veteran forward Antoine Roussel on a PTO. The move hasn’t been confirmed by the Flyers organization yet, however Roussel himself confirmed the news in an interview with Le Quotidie Numerique, a French-speaking paper. Players confirming their own transactions is not necessarily commonplace, but has happened in the past.
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
