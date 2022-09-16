Read full article on original website
Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, Crystal City
Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, of Crystal City died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Mrs. Rudloff was a retired medical transcriber for Dr. John McGarry and a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Born Dec. 30, 1954, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of Delores M. (Thornhill) and Clyde E. “Sonny” Miller.
Document sets priorities for possible county government spending
Jefferson County officials plan to spend about $1.9 million on capital improvement projects next year – maybe. The Jefferson County Council recently approved its annual capital program and strategic plan for the next five years. The plan outlines projects proposed by the county’s emergency management, information technology, facilities, fleet services and parks departments.
Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26
The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds
An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
Alan Randolph Borner, 94, Festus
Alan Randolph Borner, 94, of Festus died Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Borner was the owner of Borner’s Store in Staatsburg, N.Y., and was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, eating out and visiting with family and friends. Born April 11, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marian (Randolph) and Wilfred Borner. He was preceded in death by his wife: Harriet (Allen) Borner.
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
Multiple vehicles broken into outside two Arnold businesses
Arnold Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins after finding numerous stolen items in an SUV that had gotten stuck on a parking lot curb outside Dylan’s Sports Pub and Grill. The St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments also are investigating the incident because some items had been stolen from those jurisdictions, Arnold Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
Northwest High School offers class in 'Adulting 101'
Northwest High School has rolled out a new program called “Adulting 101,” which teaches students basic life skills, like how to administer first aid and how to prepare inexpensive meals. High school library media specialist Melissa Ray organized the program’s first lesson, which was held Sept. 7, when...
Danny P. Kemp, 77, Imperial
Danny P. Kemp, 77, of Imperial died Sept. 5, 2022, at his home. Mr. Kemp served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired engraver for Wagner Engraving Co. in Kirkwood. Born July 9, 1945, he was the son of the late Claude and Virgie Calvert Kemp. He is survived...
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Anna, 76, Imperial
Gerald “Jerry” Anna, 76, of Imperial, formerly of Belleville, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Anna was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and made the best deer sausage. Born in Belleville, Ill., he was the son of the late Elsie (Weber) and Maurice Anna.
Barnhart man hurt in accident in Washington County
A Barnhart man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the area of Washington County south of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eric Northern, 43, of Barnhart was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on Mine Road north of Woodland Lane near the Woodland Lakes development at 10:22 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road and the pickup overturned.
Eureka Days adds more fun to three-day festival
Four new attractions have been added to this year’s Eureka Days schedule, including a child-size claw machine, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament and a First Responder Home Run Derby. The three-day festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Most of the events will take...
Roberta Smith, 82, De Soto
Roberta Smith, 82, of De Soto died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Smith worked as a cook for several nursing homes, including Festus Manor, Crystal Oaks and Autumn Ridge. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Born Sept. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myrtle “Linnie” (Mack) McCormack and Alexander Shadowens.
Wallet, credit cards stolen from pickup outside Arnold fitness center
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a pickup parked outside Club Fitness, 215 Arnold Crossroads Center. The culprit broke the passenger-side window on the pickup to get inside, causing about $200 in damage, police said. A 56-year-old St. Louis man said he arrived at the fitness...
Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash
An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Funky Butt Brass Band plays at Sunset Park
The Funky Butt Brass Band, which plays funk and soul music with a brassy attitude, will perform at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 18, at Sunset Park, in the Festus Tourism Commission's second in a series of four musical events in the Sundays at Sunset series. The series continues Sunday, Sept. 25, with Trixie Delight and concludes Sunday, Oct. 2, with the Big Rigs.
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
Police investigate vehicle break-ins at Eureka neighborhood pool, park
Eureka Police are investigating vehicle break-ins at the Hilltop Village Pool and the nearby Berry Park. A black SUV was seen in the parking lots outside the pool and the park during the time the break-ins occurred, police reported. Police got called to the neighborhood pool, 17190 Hilltop Ridge Drive,...
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for allegedly tampering with cars, possessing meth
A 35-year-old Pacific man was arrested for reportedly trying to get into cars at Eureka Auto Collision Center. He also allegedly was found with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Eureka Police reported. At about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 26, an officer allegedly saw the man lift at least two door...
