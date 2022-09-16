Alan Randolph Borner, 94, of Festus died Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Borner was the owner of Borner’s Store in Staatsburg, N.Y., and was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, eating out and visiting with family and friends. Born April 11, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marian (Randolph) and Wilfred Borner. He was preceded in death by his wife: Harriet (Allen) Borner.

FESTUS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO