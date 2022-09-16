ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible funnel cloud seen in skies over Disney World

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QI0mp_0hy11PvV00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida saw a lot of rain and lightning Thursday night.

But there was also a scary sight in the skies over Disney.

Guests filmed a possible funnel cloud near Epcot during the storms.

Channel 9 meteorologist Tom Terry checked the area out on the radar Thursday night but did not see any rotation.

The National Weather Service Station in Melbourne classified the sighting as a potential funnel cloud.

No storm damage was reported near the theme parks.

