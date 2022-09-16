Read full article on original website
KWTX
North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base
NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
KWTX
Killeen police ask public for information regarding murder
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday asked the public for information regarding a murder in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When the officers...
KWTX
VOTE for the Week 5 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 5 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! The winner will be announced on Thursday at 6.
KWTX
‘Voting is about your community’: Bell County organizations focus on outreach ahead of election
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The deadline to register to vote for the November election is on Oct. 11. With just a few weeks left until then, Central Texas organizations are focused on mobilizing voters. “We are encouraging people to get registered to vote, empowering you to vote and getting...
KWTX
China Spring basketball players team up with disabled children for a life-changing experience
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Some local high school basketball players who spent the day teaming up with athletes with disabilities for the tipoff of their season say they went to give of their time but walked away with so much more. 14 China Spring basketball players, mostly varsity, but...
KWTX
‘Seeing the smiles is my favorite thing’: The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season in their new location
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season with fun for the whole family. Now in a new, larger location, their annual fall fest starts Saturday, Sept. 17. Months of work went into preparing for Saturday’s grand reopening at the Robinson Family Farm in...
KWTX
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring blows past short-handed Connally team
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring’s win streak is still intact!. The Cougars beat a battered Connally team on the road to win the Week Four Marquee Matchup. China Spring and Connally were both 3-0 coming into the game. The Cadets were without star quarterback and Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald.
KWTX
Waco police ask for help identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in the thefts of several catalytic converters. Police did not provide much information about the thefts, but shared surveillance footage on social media. In the footage, you can see...
KWTX
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have arrested Norman Nyamandi, 19, in connection to an early morning fatal crash Saturday morning. Waco Police Department officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 17 to the 3100 block of South 3rd Street. According to police, Nyamandi was behind the wheel when...
KWTX
Baylor overcomes slow start to win convincingly over Texas State
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since week 11 last season, the Baylor Bears had to try and rebound after a loss. The Bears (2-1) were looking to get back in the win column against in-state foe, Texas State (1-2) after an emotional loss to nationally ranked BYU in Provo last week.
