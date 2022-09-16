ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base

NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
GATESVILLE, TX
Killeen police ask public for information regarding murder

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday asked the public for information regarding a murder in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When the officers...
KILLEEN, TX
Waco police ask for help identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in the thefts of several catalytic converters. Police did not provide much information about the thefts, but shared surveillance footage on social media. In the footage, you can see...
WACO, TX
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have arrested Norman Nyamandi, 19, in connection to an early morning fatal crash Saturday morning. Waco Police Department officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 17 to the 3100 block of South 3rd Street. According to police, Nyamandi was behind the wheel when...
WACO, TX
Baylor overcomes slow start to win convincingly over Texas State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since week 11 last season, the Baylor Bears had to try and rebound after a loss. The Bears (2-1) were looking to get back in the win column against in-state foe, Texas State (1-2) after an emotional loss to nationally ranked BYU in Provo last week.
WACO, TX

