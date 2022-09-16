As cooler temperatures, possible rain arrive in Fresno, will some farmers be impacted?

An unseasonably cool weather front has Fresno County raisins farmers a little jittery over the potential for damage to this year’s crop.

Harvey Singh, chairman of the Raisin Bargaining Association in Fresno, estimates that at least 70% of the industry’s raisin grapes are still on paper trays waiting to dry.

Fresno County is the nation’s leading producer of raisins.

Singh, who has farmed raisin grapes for 53 years in the Fowler and Selma area, is no stranger to weather-related disasters. He remembers freezes and torrential rains that have ruined previous crops “The only time God wants it to rain is when there are raisins on the ground,” he joked.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 75 degrees.

The chance for showers grows greater into late Sunday and peaks with a 50-50 chance of rain on Monday, according to meteorologists. Tuesday could also get some rain.

The storm could bring between a quarter-inch to a half-inch in its entirety, the service said.

The key, Singh said, is how much rain falls at one time. “We could have three to four hours of light rain and we could be fine,” he said. “But if we have half an inch of rain all at one time, that will devastate what is on the ground. What you don’t want is water to pool up on the trays.”

Ryan Jacobsen, chief executive officer of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, said there is always an understandable concern among farmers over erratic weather.

“Substantial amounts of rain on the Valley floor this time of year can be problematic because of the sensitivity of crops being harvested or near harvest until late-October,” Jacobsen said.

“September storms are not uncommon, though severity usually matters what cloud your field happens to be under. Hopefully showers from this storm will be focused up in the Sierra.”