ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

As Fresno loses a movie theater, we want to know where was your favorite place to see films?

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xt8Fd_0hy11FLT00

There’s nothing like a business closing to get people nostalgic for what once was.

See the Regal Broadway Faire movie theater, which was closed abruptly Thursday after operating on West Shaw Avenue at Valentine for close to 30 years .

Some movie-goers lamented the loss on social media, remembering a time when the theater was state-of-the art, which meant stadium seating, cup holders and digital sound.

While this is the most recent closure, it isn’t close to the only movie theater that’s been shuttered in Fresno. There were at least a half dozen multiplex theaters that closed down in the late ’90s alone, and many more theaters that were closed and/or repurposed over the years.

The Tower Theatre once served as a movie house, as did the Wilson Theater until 1971.

Some people will remember blockbuster lines outside the Country Squire Theater for movies like “Jaws.”

There were also any number of “adult” theaters in town, according to the website, cinematreasures.org , with names like the Pussycat Theatre and Peanut Patch Adult Cinema

With this in mind, The Bee wants to know: Past or present, closed down to still open, which Fresno theater had the most memorable movie going experiences?

Scroll down to tell us your favorite. Be sure to type “YES” in the first field to prove you’re not a machine. Try to be as accurate as you can with the names, locations and years of operation, and we’ll do our research to make sure we’ve go the right place.

Keep in mind this is designed as a bit of fun, a way to get those nostalgic juices flowing and maybe some conversations started. Feel free to vote as many times as you want. We’ll keep a running and tab, though 10 a.m. Sept. 23, and let you know the top 10 choices soon after.

Comments / 10

Related
YourCentralValley.com

This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Movie Theater#Theaters#The Wilson Theater
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park

After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine

COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Kearney Park Scottish gathering and games

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Saturday, Kearney Park in Fresno transformed into a mini Scotland at the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games. “Everybody’s a Scott today,” said Robyn Frasier Gutierrez from the Fresno Scottish Society. “Back in the mother country, people lived miles apart from each other, so we didn’t have an opportunity to see […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
mercedcountytimes.com

Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making

Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
yourcentralvalley.com

Fossils to Falls: Coarsegold celebrates the history and tarantula

Back in the 1800s, The Coarse-Gold Gulch was a hotbed of gold miners looking to stike it rich. Today, the throngs of miners might be gone but the treasure-hunting impulse is still being nurtured at the Historic Coarsegold Village. The Coarsegold Historic Village is the first stop on the Fossils...
COARSEGOLD, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Valley Animal Center: Will you give Santana a chance at love?

Pit Bull/Boxer mix Santana (animal ID: 23391) needs someone to give her a chance to show just how loving she is!. Santana was rescued from Central California SPCA by no-kill animal shelter Valley Animal Center in August of 2020. She was a very pregnant mom, emaciated and full of fleas and ticks. After giving birth to a litter of six, all her puppies quickly found forever homes. Santana, however, still resides at Valley Animal Center.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
9K+
Followers
308
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy