ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

New Fall Fragrances From Jimmy Choo, Ex Nihilo and More

By Noor Lobad
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuHai_0hy113q000
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever. courtesy photo

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever

$124 at Macy’s, jimmychoo.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MieUJ_0hy113q000
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever. courtesy photo

Jimmy Choo’s new fragrance is an ode to femininity.

Coming in a curved, contrasting gradient bottle sculpted after the female form and emblazoned with the brand’s monogram in gold, I Want Choo Forever melds notes of spicy pink peppercorn, black cherry liquor, jasmine sambac and vetiver with earthy moss, vanilla and tonka bean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrkES_0hy113q000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUtDv_0hy113q000

The fragrance marks the second in the brand’s I Want Choo franchise, which debuted in January 2021 with the launch of the I Want Choo Eau de Parfum. “I Want Choo [Eau de Parfum] did extremely well for us. This one is slightly different — it’s darker,” said Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer of Interparfums, of the fragrance.

I Want Choo Forever was concocted by Givaudan’s Sonia Constant and Louise Turner, who sought to bring the unapologetic boldness of Jimmy Choo’s apparel to the brand’s fragrance category. “Elegant and confident are the two key words I would use to describe the fragrance,” Benacin said.

Benacin did not comment on sales, but industry sources estimate I Want Choo Forever will do roughly $20 million in retail sales in the U.S. during its first year on the market.

Ex Nihilo Santal Calling Eau de Parfum

$325 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, ex-nihilo-paris.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xti60_0hy113q000
Ex Nihilo Santal Calling Eau de Parfum. courtesy photo

Ex Nihilo’s new woody-floral offering brings contemporary Parisian influences to its key ingredient, sandalwood album, also known as Indian sandalwood, from Australia.

The latest addition to the indie fragrance brand’s Initiale Collection, Santal Calling was crafted by Givaudan’s Antoine Maisondieu and contains heart notes of iris, rose and cashmeran, base notes of sandalwood, vanilla and musks and a top note of milky accord.

“The concept of the Initiale Collection is to revisit the most beautiful and iconic growing regions of fine perfumery, and for our first time working with Antoine, we wanted to center on sandalwood from Australia,” said Benoît Verdier, cofounder of Ex Nihilo, who has collaborated with perfumers from Givaudan for over 14 of the brand’s creations.

The men’s fragrance, which is the brand’s most significant launch this year, comes at a time of rapid growth for Ex Nihilo, which opened new flagships in Taipei, Saudi Arabia and Qatar this summer, and also debuted a boutique in Los Angeles in February.

Verdier did not specify sales expectations for the launch, but industry sources think it will do between $800,000 and $1 million in retail sales during its first year on the market.

Hugo Boss Boss Bottled Parfum

$112 at Macy’s, hugoboss.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXis2_0hy113q000
Hugo Boss Boss Bottled Parfum. courtesy photo

Hugo Boss’ Boss Bottled family has a new, amber woody entrant.

“The Boss Bottled saga began 20 years ago,” said Constantin Sklavenitis, Coty’s chief prestige brand officer. “We’ve worked with perfumer Annick Ménardo from the start — she’s the master of Boss Bottled. That’s very important because in luxury, it’s not just about creating a fragrance based on trends, it’s about building a relationship with a master [perfumer].”

Ménardo collaborated with Suzy Le Helley to create the new Boss Bottled Parfum, which incorporates mandarin, essential oils like orris concentrate, cedarwood and vegetal leather accord, in the franchise’s highest concentration to date.

“This is a full reinvention of the [Boss Bottled] formula, at a moment when our entire brand is experiencing tremendous traction” Ménardo said of the new fragrance, which is also the franchise’s most concentrated in fragrance oils to date. “We wanted to celebrate luxury and masculinity while highlighting one of the most precious materials, orris concentrate.”

Industry sources estimate the fragrance could do between $30 million to $50 million in first-year sales, although Ménardo did not comment on the estimates.

Acqua di Parma Magnolia Infinita

$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, acquadiparma.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYLNZ_0hy113q000
Acqua di Parma Magnolia Infinita. COURTESY PHOTO

Acqua di Parma’s new women’s fragrance seeks to present a delicate strength that contrasts with the brand’s largely masculine portfolio.

Magnolia Infinita, which joins the brand’s Signatures of the Sun Collection, contains notes of bergamot, sambac jasmine, rose, ylang ylang, patchouli and musk.

The launch is part of the formerly male-focused brand’s recent shift toward not just women’s fragrances, but gender neutral ones, as well. “In 2019, we realized we were really strong with masculine juices, like with our Oud and Sandalo, and not so much in lighter juices dedicated to the women’s segment,” said Enrico Sorenti, Acqua di Parma’s international sales director and brand general manager, Italy.

The brand’s fledgling Signature of the Sun Collection consists of reformulations of its Le Nobili Collection, which the brand seeks to phase out as it progressively rethinks and modernizes the compositions of each fragrance.

“Le Nobili is no longer part of out identity. Our idea is to, in two to three years, have transformed all Le Nobili fragrances and bring them into Signature of the Sun. Aqua di Parma was once known as a men’s brand, but today, we want to target men and women,” Sorenti said.

Sorenti did not comment on sales expectations, but Industry sources suggest the fragrance will reach roughly $1 million in first-year retail sales.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Khrisjoy Puffs Up Offering With Menswear and Kidswear Boost

MILAN — High-end puffer brand Khrisjoy is in expansion mode. A year after Alsara Investment Group took a majority stake in the Italian label established by Maurizio Purificato and Marzia Belotti, the investment company’s view to expand the brand’s global reach, product offer and digital capabilities is taking shape.
APPAREL
WWD

The Best Minimalist Jewelry Brands for Everyday Rings, Studs, Necklaces and More.

The most intriguing part about minimalist jewelry is that, depending on who you ask, it is something entirely different for everyone. To some fashion lovers, it’s simple and dainty pieces that may include minimal diamonds, mixed metals, tiny stud earrings, or perhaps a chunky solid-silver ring. To others, it can include a 4-carat diamond tennis necklace, 24K gold ear cuff, a heavy, solid, 14K gold chain-link bracelet, and perhaps even an emerald tennis bracelet for a hint of everyday color. While the minimal jewelry trend might not include large, colorful stones and ornate in-your-face detailing, one thing you can count...
APPAREL
WWD

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

LONDON — Buckingham Palace released an unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The image was taken at Windsor Castle before the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She’s wearing a light powder blue dress with an aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, which was a present from her father King George VI for her 18th birthday in 1944.More from WWDBritain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth IITributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Runway at London Fashion WeekPictures of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II “Blue has always been one of [the queen’s] favorite colors...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Choo
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore head-to-toe black, and pearl jewelry, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. In wearing pearls, they adhered to a mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria. She wore them with her all-black outfits following the death of her husband, Prince Albert. Pearls are thought to represent purity, but also tears, and the British royal family has continued the tradition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Honoring Queen Elizabeth II, From David Beckham to Prince William and Harry

LONDON — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has had a standstill effect on the U.K. Mourners have been queuing from the early hours of the night in London to pay their respects to the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, where she lies in state.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City Former England football captain, David Beckham was one of the high-profile names in the waiting line on Friday, waiting from 2 a.m. and remaining in his position for 13 hours. Beckham turned down the offer...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

From power suiting to Y2K, the must-have fall trends are all about empowerment and self-expression. Here, WWD selects the top trends to have in your wardrobe this fall. Power Suiting Whether returning to the office or working from home, fall’s power suiting marks a return to ’80s corporate splendor with boxy proportions and strong shoulders.More from WWDPantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsMen's Fall 2022 Trends Y2K Miniskirts, sequins, low-rise pants and crop tops are omnipresent in every city’s street style, and the trend continued on the runway. If you need inspiration, refer to Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears. Tank...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Pangaia Partners With Kenny Scharf

Pangaia, the Los Angeles, California-based sustainable brand, has partnered with artist Kenny Scharf on a capsule collection that features graphics inspired by his distinct artwork. The collection for adults and kids is intended to highlight a joint love of nature and their mission “to spread an earth-positive message.”. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Nihilo#Macy#New Fall Fragrances#Interparfums#Nihilo Santal#Saks Fifth Avenue#Parisian
WWD

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW

Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday. Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag. More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Dobrev went for a natural makeup look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: World Leaders, Royals, Family Members Gather at Westminster Abbey

LONDON — At 8 a.m. local time, the doors of Westminster Abbey opened for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at 96.  Members of the royal family, world leaders and the public gathered at the historic church that meant so much to the late monarch. It was where she married Prince Philip in 1947 and where she was crowned in 1953.More from WWDTributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Runway at London Fashion WeekPictures of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style Moments Guests included U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Staud RTW Spring 2023

“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sportswear Shines at Brooks Brothers for Spring

Sportswear has been the undisputed star at Brooks Brothers since the company was purchased by Authentic Brands Group two years ago. So it’s no surprise that the more casual offering is taking center stage in the company’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Michael Bastian didn’t overlook the brand’s heritage in tailoring, but he paired the looks with sportswear to create modern alternatives that are more casual but still sophisticated.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
Qatar
WWD

Off-White Takes Over Saks Windows

Saks Fifth Avenue is dedicating its windows to Off-White, the brand that was founded by the late Virgil Abloh. The 50th Street windows will showcase the collection from Friday until Oct. 2.More from WWDSaks x Chloe Bailey NYFW PartyInside Saks' Summer Kickoff Dinner Co-hosted by KeKe PalmerBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer of Saks, said: “All of the women’s looks in the windows are exclusive to Saks for this time period. The runway styles represent what’s to come from the full collection, which resonates strongly with the Saks customer.” The looks in Saks’ 50th...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Who Was the Man Behind Parisian Jewelry House Fred?

PARIS — If the origin stories of legendary jewelry houses are retold time and time again, their founders are often distant figures shrouded in the mists of a time before ubiquitous photography. Not so Fred Samuel, the founder of Parisian house Fred.More from WWDParis Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through ClothingA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in BentonvillePhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always Just ask around the city’s specialized ateliers and jewelry circles. To many, he is still “Monsieur Fred,” a warm presence who would extend a helping hand to young craftspeople and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fashion CEO Reopens Desert-Meets-Sea Mexican Oasis

One hour from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beyond the beaten bar scene, at the end of a mile-long dirt road sandwiched by poblano chili fields and calla lily gardens, is a cement gateway into a desert oasis. Described as “barefoot luxury meets Mexican soul,” Rancho Pescadero, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection and the passion project of Torrid chief executive officer Lisa Harper, sits quietly on 30 oceanfront acres in the small fishing village of El Pescadero on the Pacific coast of Mexico’s Baha California Sur.More from WWDInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Eric Emanuel and Fashion Scholarship Fund Launch New Program

SCHOLARLY ADVICE: Building on an alliance that was started last year, the sportswear designer Eric Emanuel has launched a $500,000 scholarship program with the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Applications are now being accepted for students to join the inaugural 2023 Class of Five EE x FSF Scholars. The aim is to attract a range of students with different majors and backgrounds. Created with $500,000 for the first five years of the program, the EE x FSF Scholarship Program will select five scholars each year from different disciplines. Each person will receive a $10,000 scholarship, $5,000 in added grant opportunities, an apprenticeship and...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Inside the Boom of Ozempic, a Diabetes Drug Turned Weight-loss Craze

“I am not at all endorsing this, but people are talking about it,” says comedian Heather McDonald on her podcast, “Juicy Scoop.” “A lot of people are wondering, ‘What are the Kardashians using where they had such rapid weight loss and dropped it so quick and their bodies completely transformed? What is it?’” she goes on. “A lot of people were talking about this, and it’s called Ozempic.”More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week Style It’s the buzz in Hollywood (and on TikTok)....
WEIGHT LOSS
WWD

Hugo Boss’ Hugo Brand Introduces Denim Capsule With Replay

MOOD INDIGO: Hugo Boss’ young brand Hugo is teaming up with Italian denim specialist Replay for a capsule collection dropping Sept. 28. It’s part of Hugo’s ambition to strengthen its denim offering as the brand builds its own voice complementing the Boss main line. The two brands are the result of the most recent Hugo Boss transformation and push toward broadening their appeal among younger consumers.More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection The capsule collection comprises trend-driven denim styles for men and women combined with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Yohji Yamamoto Teams With Supreme Again Ahead of 50th Anniversary

Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, marking his 50th anniversary in fashion this year, is releasing his second collaboration with cult streetwear brand Supreme this week. The collection includes leather jackets and pants, bomber jackets, parkas, suits, sweaters, shirts, hoodies, cargo pants, T-shirts, beanies, Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye shoes and skateboards. More from WWDA Complete Look of Burberry x Supreme CollaborationYohji Yamamoto Men's Fall 2022First Look at the Supreme/Missoni Collection The capsule will go on sale from Thursday in Supreme stores in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, London, Paris, Milan and Berlin. It will be available in Supreme stores in Japan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy