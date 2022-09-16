New Fall Fragrances From Jimmy Choo, Ex Nihilo and More

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever. courtesy photo

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever

$124 at Macy’s, jimmychoo.com

Jimmy Choo’s new fragrance is an ode to femininity.

Coming in a curved, contrasting gradient bottle sculpted after the female form and emblazoned with the brand’s monogram in gold, I Want Choo Forever melds notes of spicy pink peppercorn, black cherry liquor, jasmine sambac and vetiver with earthy moss, vanilla and tonka bean.

The fragrance marks the second in the brand’s I Want Choo franchise, which debuted in January 2021 with the launch of the I Want Choo Eau de Parfum. “I Want Choo [Eau de Parfum] did extremely well for us. This one is slightly different — it’s darker,” said Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer of Interparfums, of the fragrance.

I Want Choo Forever was concocted by Givaudan’s Sonia Constant and Louise Turner, who sought to bring the unapologetic boldness of Jimmy Choo’s apparel to the brand’s fragrance category. “Elegant and confident are the two key words I would use to describe the fragrance,” Benacin said.

Benacin did not comment on sales, but industry sources estimate I Want Choo Forever will do roughly $20 million in retail sales in the U.S. during its first year on the market.

Ex Nihilo Santal Calling Eau de Parfum

$325 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, ex-nihilo-paris.com

Ex Nihilo Santal Calling Eau de Parfum. courtesy photo

Ex Nihilo’s new woody-floral offering brings contemporary Parisian influences to its key ingredient, sandalwood album, also known as Indian sandalwood, from Australia.

The latest addition to the indie fragrance brand’s Initiale Collection, Santal Calling was crafted by Givaudan’s Antoine Maisondieu and contains heart notes of iris, rose and cashmeran, base notes of sandalwood, vanilla and musks and a top note of milky accord.

“The concept of the Initiale Collection is to revisit the most beautiful and iconic growing regions of fine perfumery, and for our first time working with Antoine, we wanted to center on sandalwood from Australia,” said Benoît Verdier, cofounder of Ex Nihilo, who has collaborated with perfumers from Givaudan for over 14 of the brand’s creations.

The men’s fragrance, which is the brand’s most significant launch this year, comes at a time of rapid growth for Ex Nihilo, which opened new flagships in Taipei, Saudi Arabia and Qatar this summer, and also debuted a boutique in Los Angeles in February.

Verdier did not specify sales expectations for the launch, but industry sources think it will do between $800,000 and $1 million in retail sales during its first year on the market.

Hugo Boss Boss Bottled Parfum

$112 at Macy’s, hugoboss.com

Hugo Boss Boss Bottled Parfum. courtesy photo

Hugo Boss’ Boss Bottled family has a new, amber woody entrant.

“The Boss Bottled saga began 20 years ago,” said Constantin Sklavenitis, Coty’s chief prestige brand officer. “We’ve worked with perfumer Annick Ménardo from the start — she’s the master of Boss Bottled. That’s very important because in luxury, it’s not just about creating a fragrance based on trends, it’s about building a relationship with a master [perfumer].”

Ménardo collaborated with Suzy Le Helley to create the new Boss Bottled Parfum, which incorporates mandarin, essential oils like orris concentrate, cedarwood and vegetal leather accord, in the franchise’s highest concentration to date.

“This is a full reinvention of the [Boss Bottled] formula, at a moment when our entire brand is experiencing tremendous traction” Ménardo said of the new fragrance, which is also the franchise’s most concentrated in fragrance oils to date. “We wanted to celebrate luxury and masculinity while highlighting one of the most precious materials, orris concentrate.”

Industry sources estimate the fragrance could do between $30 million to $50 million in first-year sales, although Ménardo did not comment on the estimates.

Acqua di Parma Magnolia Infinita

$295 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, acquadiparma.com

Acqua di Parma Magnolia Infinita. COURTESY PHOTO

Acqua di Parma’s new women’s fragrance seeks to present a delicate strength that contrasts with the brand’s largely masculine portfolio.

Magnolia Infinita, which joins the brand’s Signatures of the Sun Collection, contains notes of bergamot, sambac jasmine, rose, ylang ylang, patchouli and musk.

The launch is part of the formerly male-focused brand’s recent shift toward not just women’s fragrances, but gender neutral ones, as well. “In 2019, we realized we were really strong with masculine juices, like with our Oud and Sandalo, and not so much in lighter juices dedicated to the women’s segment,” said Enrico Sorenti, Acqua di Parma’s international sales director and brand general manager, Italy.

The brand’s fledgling Signature of the Sun Collection consists of reformulations of its Le Nobili Collection, which the brand seeks to phase out as it progressively rethinks and modernizes the compositions of each fragrance.

“Le Nobili is no longer part of out identity. Our idea is to, in two to three years, have transformed all Le Nobili fragrances and bring them into Signature of the Sun. Aqua di Parma was once known as a men’s brand, but today, we want to target men and women,” Sorenti said.

Sorenti did not comment on sales expectations, but Industry sources suggest the fragrance will reach roughly $1 million in first-year retail sales.