Pooler, GA

Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department fired an officer following a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month. Police say, Keith Lemarcus Roland, 23, has been employed with SPD since March 2020 and was assigned to the Central Precinct. Savannah police were notified of a domestic dispute involving...
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Bulloch County man shot over the weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
Altercation Leads to Man Being Shot Saturday, BCSO Investigating

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday evening in Brooklet. A man, Roderick Lowery, went to a home on Old River Road South and was being aggressive toward the elderly residents and children in the home. After being told to leave, Lowery’s aggression continued and the homeowner shot him. Lowery then left and deputies found him, along with his girlfriend, in a vehicle nearby. EMS arrived and he was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Saturday night, with one turning fatal. According to Garden City Police Chief Gilbert Ballard, the first shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with...
17-year-old dead after shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Savannah Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street and discovered the 17-year-old Devoin Bates-Carrington, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital,...
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Effingham County Sheriff’s office is also dealing with staff vacancies. Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he has only half the jail officers and deputies he needs here at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office limiting some of their efforts. “It’s difficult....
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
Convicted felon leads Bryan County police on chase

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Bryan County Police Department had to chase down a convicted felon who fled during a traffic stop on September 18. Police say that they were conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle. However, […]
Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
Chatham County police to activate new school zone speed cameras

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department will be activating new school zone speed cameras on Monday. The cameras are located near St. James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day and until one hour after the final school bell.
3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
