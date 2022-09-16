Read full article on original website
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America
Popular restaurant chains opens new location in Georgia
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth Visiting
wtoc.com
Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department fired an officer following a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month. Police say, Keith Lemarcus Roland, 23, has been employed with SPD since March 2020 and was assigned to the Central Precinct. Savannah police were notified of a domestic dispute involving...
WTGS
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Savannah police officer arrested Monday in connection to domestic dispute
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested on Monday. Police charged Keith Roland, 23, with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. According to the arrest report, this is in connection with a domestic dispute. WSAV is working to learn more and we’ll bring that to you when it becomes […]
WJCL
WJCL
Police in Savannah shut down interstate ramp following afternoon crash
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 4:25 p.m.: The ramp has reopened. Initial report: Police in Savannah have shut down the ramp to I-16 from I-516 after a vehicle went off the road Monday afternoon. Savannah Police say the ramp closure in Garden City will...
wtoc.com
allongeorgia.com
wtoc.com
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Saturday night, with one turning fatal. According to Garden City Police Chief Gilbert Ballard, the first shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with...
wtoc.com
Remembering Reginald Brannan: Savannah police officer killed in off-duty crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A community coming together to remember a Savannah police officer killed in an off-duty crash. 23-year-old officer Reginald Brannan was killed in a car wreck last month after his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City while he was driving home from work.
wtoc.com
17-year-old dead after shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Savannah Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street and discovered the 17-year-old Devoin Bates-Carrington, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital,...
wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Effingham County Sheriff’s office is also dealing with staff vacancies. Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he has only half the jail officers and deputies he needs here at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office limiting some of their efforts. “It’s difficult....
wtoc.com
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
wtoc.com
Garden City police searching for woman, considered armed and dangerous
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating Taneecia Williams, for the Murder of James Ancrum. Police say she is 25 years old, 5′02″ in height, and she weighs 200 pounds. She is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
WJCL
WJCL
Chatham County police to activate new school zone speed cameras
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department will be activating new school zone speed cameras on Monday. The cameras are located near St. James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day and until one hour after the final school bell.
3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
Comments / 0