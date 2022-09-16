Teen shot near South Garland High School, police looking for suspected teen shooter

A teenager is on the run and Garland police are looking for him after another teen was wounded in a shooting less than a block from South Garland High School on Thursday.

Officials say it was right at the end of the school day around 3:00 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside the Sonic restaurant on Broadway Boulevard near the school.

Police found a teen victim wounded. He was rushed to a local hospital but no one is saying anything about his condition.

Meanwhile, police at the scene determined the shooter was a Hispanic teenager, between age 17 and 19, with a short haircut. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Investigators learned the shooter and victim had been fighting but they don't know what it was all about. In addition to South Garland, Centerville Elementary is just a couple of blocks away. Both schools were temporarily put in lockdown.

