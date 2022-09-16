ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County, but the Sheriff's Office is not exactly saying what the charge is.

Carr was booked into the Collin County jail Thursday. There is no listing of charges on the jail website.

Carr signed with the Cowboys in 2012 and played five seasons, He started all 80 regular season games during that stretch and ended with seven interceptions and more than 300 tackles.

After leaving in free agency, Carr returned to the Cowboys for three games in 2020. He's been retired since then.

Adam Bryan
3d ago

I wanna know what he was arrested for. He's already bonded out but there's still no charges posted. For him to get out that quick, he had to have had a warrant or something. You don't get arrested and arraigned the same day in Collin county. I've set in that jails booking for 4 days before waiting to get arraigned. Very interesting. It is to me atleast.

