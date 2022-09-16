Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County, but the Sheriff's Office is not exactly saying what the charge is.

Carr was booked into the Collin County jail Thursday. There is no listing of charges on the jail website.

Carr signed with the Cowboys in 2012 and played five seasons, He started all 80 regular season games during that stretch and ended with seven interceptions and more than 300 tackles.

After leaving in free agency, Carr returned to the Cowboys for three games in 2020. He's been retired since then.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram