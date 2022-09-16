ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KFVS12

Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Branson is #1 for smallmouth bass fishing in US

ST. LOUIS –  Branson has been named the best place for smallmouth bass fishing in the country. FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, gathered data from tens of thousands of trips. They started collecting information on where different species of fish were caught 6.5 years ago. FishingBooker said […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Volunteers Replace Train Deck

Over the summer, volunteers from Spire Energy spent time rebuilding the train station deck at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, turning the back deck into an independent learning space. Lessons there will teach children about the connection between transportation and the environment. Volunteers also helped with a new rain garden trail project. Projects were funded by grants from Spire. | photo courtesy of Spire Energy.
KIRKWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis

The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis no longer nation’s murder capital

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is no longer the nation’s murder capital. As of Sept. 11, New Orleans, Louisiana, had the highest murder rate in the United States, with about 52 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to data from New Orleans’ Metropolitan Crime Commission. In St. Louis,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Section I-44 to close in downtown St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT plans to close both directions of I-44 in downtown St. Louis this upcoming weekend. Workers will close both the eastbound and westbound lanes from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the I-55/44 split near Soulard. The closure is slated to begin 7:00 p.m. Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGMD Radio

New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis

New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
