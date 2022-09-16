Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Great Forest Park Balloon Race kicks off 50th year with glow
One of the biggest events of the year is back. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is going all out for its 50th anniversary.
Thousands gather for Great Forest Park Balloon Race
Thousands of people gathered Saturday for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
Walter’s Walk 5K fundraiser takes place at Creve Coeur Park Sunday
A non-profit organization is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help them continue to provide affordable mental health services to those in need.
KFVS12
Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
Fuel up for a great future at the Executive Breakfast Series
ST. LOUIS – You can fuel up for a great future at the Executive Breakfast Series in October 2022. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has regular breakfast meetings at the Missouri Athletic Club. We got a taste from the menu and a preview of the next breakfast. Executive Breakfast...
Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
Exploring the City: LeGrand's Market the quintessential St. Louis deli
Total Information AM Weekend host Scott Jagow – not a St. Louis native – is hitting the streets to explore all the region has to offer. Each week, he’ll wind up somewhere new, learning something else about the city he now calls home.
Branson is #1 for smallmouth bass fishing in US
ST. LOUIS – Branson has been named the best place for smallmouth bass fishing in the country. FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, gathered data from tens of thousands of trips. They started collecting information on where different species of fish were caught 6.5 years ago. FishingBooker said […]
timesnewspapers.com
Volunteers Replace Train Deck
Over the summer, volunteers from Spire Energy spent time rebuilding the train station deck at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, turning the back deck into an independent learning space. Lessons there will teach children about the connection between transportation and the environment. Volunteers also helped with a new rain garden trail project. Projects were funded by grants from Spire. | photo courtesy of Spire Energy.
Rollover crash in south St. Louis
Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
St. Louis no longer nation’s murder capital
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is no longer the nation’s murder capital. As of Sept. 11, New Orleans, Louisiana, had the highest murder rate in the United States, with about 52 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to data from New Orleans’ Metropolitan Crime Commission. In St. Louis,...
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Section I-44 to close in downtown St. Louis this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT plans to close both directions of I-44 in downtown St. Louis this upcoming weekend. Workers will close both the eastbound and westbound lanes from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the I-55/44 split near Soulard. The closure is slated to begin 7:00 p.m. Friday.
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
Good News, St. Louis No Longer the Murder Capital of America
There is some good news (sort of) to share about St. Louis, Missouri. It is no longer the murder capital of the United States as it's now been surpassed for badness by another American metro. Oh, how quickly times change. Remember when the FBI ranked St. Louis as the most...
WGMD Radio
New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis
New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
Super sushi served! Try these St. Louis restaurants, report says
Sushi stops star around the St. Louis region, and you may not have to look too far to find a quality culinary bite near you.
FOX2Now
