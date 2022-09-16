House of the Dragon is almost here, and there's already an exciting cast of characters to keep track of with very similar yet difficult-to-spell names. The series is based on Fire & Blood, the first of George R.R. Martin’s two volumes that cover the history of the Targaryens and their wild dragonriding ways. These books take place hundreds of years before what happens on Game of Thrones, according to HBO. As the curtains lift on HotD, Westeros is a relatively peaceful place, but civil war in the Targaryen family is brewing. Later called “The Dance of the Dragons,” the war concerns who will be ascending the Iron Throne and, once again, gender is at the heart of the issue.

