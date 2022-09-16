Read full article on original website
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
How House of the Dragon’s controversial incest scene compares to George RR Martin’s book
Warning – Spoilers ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’ episode fourViewers were shocked with an incestuous scene in the fourth episode of HBO’s blockbuster Game of Thrones prequel, House of the DragonPrincess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), are seen being intimate with one another in a brothel.While the pair did not go all the way, the incestuous scene was enough to make some viewers uncomfortable, even though sex within the same family is something Game of Thrones never shied away from.How similar is House of the Dragon’s incest scene to the source...
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?
Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
thedigitalfix.com
All the House of the Dragon cast set to be replaced by older actors
Game of Thrones was (for the most part) a slow-burn series that spent ages developing its characters, building its world, and seeding its mysteries. Its prequel, however, House of the Dragon, is handling things a little differently. The fantasy series is less of a slow-burning candle and more a raging...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
Elle
A Brief Guide to the Targaryens and Hightowers in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon is almost here, and there's already an exciting cast of characters to keep track of with very similar yet difficult-to-spell names. The series is based on Fire & Blood, the first of George R.R. Martin’s two volumes that cover the history of the Targaryens and their wild dragonriding ways. These books take place hundreds of years before what happens on Game of Thrones, according to HBO. As the curtains lift on HotD, Westeros is a relatively peaceful place, but civil war in the Targaryen family is brewing. Later called “The Dance of the Dragons,” the war concerns who will be ascending the Iron Throne and, once again, gender is at the heart of the issue.
House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
What Is the Triarchy, and Why Is It Important in "House of the Dragon"?
The "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" takes viewers back a couple of centuries in the history of Westeros to the peak of House Targaryen's power. Even as a civil war looms between different factions of the dragonriding royal house, they also find themselves fighting against external foes. One such enemy is called the Triarchy, and it plays a major role in the ambitions of at least one notable Targaryen.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
Harper's Bazaar
A Guide to the Complicated Targaryen Family Tree
At last, House of the Dragon is finally here—and the Targaryen family tree is just as confusing as ever. Brimming with incestuous relations and tangled intermarriages, HBO's prequel series to Game of Thrones (based off of George R.R. Martin's wildly popular books) gives fans a closer look at the twisted familial dynamics at the core of Westeros's most powerful (and blonde) family.
Wondering Why Daemon Stole Baelon's Dragon Egg? What to Know About Dragon Bonding
"House of the Dragon" takes place during the Targaryen golden age, centuries before "Game of Thrones" and during an era filled with dragons and their powerful human riders. How does the bond between dragon and rider form? It's complicated, but it's also pivotal to the power plays that take place within House Targaryen.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey tease “unfolding secrets and lies”
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have teased what to expect in future episodes of House Of The Dragon, describing an unfolding “web of lies”. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the HBO prequel spin-off is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Fan and Scientist Finds Out if Game of Thrones Dragons Are Too Big to Fly
A years-old theory from an aeronautics expert has resurfaced online again, giving Game of Thrones fans an argument in favor of the series' take on dragons. While it's often been suggested that a being so big would be incapable of flight, Guy Gratton says that it's likely Westeros simply has a different atmosphere than Earth, providing a different set of physics that would allow the massive creatures to take to the air. Far from using the Marvel method of "it's magic -- we don't have to explain it," Gratton uses math to prove that, under the right circumstances, dragons could fly.
Who Is Adar? 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Explained
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has introduced a new character to Middle-earth, one that viewers will no doubt take immediate interest in.
Milly Alcock on Misogyny in "House of the Dragon" on and Off Screen: It's "Ironic"
From the gore of a battle scene to the horrifying prospect of child marriage, the "Game of Thrones" universe portrays a world of patriarchy, misogyny, and violence. But according to Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon," some of that misogyny can be found within the online fandom, too.
‘House of the Dragon’ Speculation: The Iron Throne Could Be Killing King Viserys
Life’s rough when the throne is stabbing you in the back -- exactly what 'House of the Dragon' viewers think is happening to King Viserys.
