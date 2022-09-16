ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Eddy Rivera scored the only goal of the game for Rancocas Valley in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Mansfield. Rancocas Valley outshot Northern Burlington 10-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean City over Mainland - Boys soccer recap

Tanner Bell scored the only goal of the game for Ocean City in its 1-0 win over Mainland in Linwood. Jon Leap recorded the assist on the goal and Logan Smith made two saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Becton over Wood-Ridge- Boys soccer recap

Sal Fonseca scored a first half goal to lead Becton to a 1-0 win over Wood-Ridge in East Rutherford. Brandon Gjekaj assisted on Fonseca’s goal for Becton (3-2). Joe Longo made nine saves to earn the shutout. Chase LoPresti made 11 saves for Wood-Ridge (1-3). The N.J. High School...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River East ties Lacey - Girls soccer recap

Grace Crowley scored for Toms River East and Mackenzie Bortherson scored for Lacey as they played to a 1-1 tie in Lanoka Harbor. Addison Husenica made five saves for Toms River East and Natalie McGovern had an assist for Lacey. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Girls soccer recap

Corrinne Morgan paced Cedar Creek with two goals in its 3-0 win over Holy Spirit in Absescon. Quinlan Branca added one goal for Cedar Creek and Natalie Eifert made 15 saves in the shutout. Millinda Marigliano also made 15 saves for Holy Spirit. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap

Angel Ponce-Montes scored twice, part of a five-goal first half that propelled Emerson to a 4-0 victory over Saddle River Day in Emerson. Michael Graf and Matt Sabatella also scored for the Cavos, who improved to 3-2. Ayden Shechter, Martin Coombes, Jack Saccente, and Nathan Leuck all chipped in assists for the winners.
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown Friends blanks Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap

Junior Foluke Balogun scored twice to help lift Moorestown Friends to a 3-0 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Junior Remi Cooke had a goal and an assist for Moorestown Friends (3-1) while sophomore Maryrose Paznokas and sophomore Mikelle Smith each were credit with an assist apiece. Junior keeper Chelsea Mohammed had six saves and senior Alissa Fox had two, both for Moorestown Friends.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap

Gillian Horvath and Caruso Maddie each scored to lead New Egypt to a 2-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. With the win, New Egypt improved to 3-0. Nadia Bhuiyan made 15 saves for Doane Academy (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Montville and Morris Hills tied - Girls soccer recap

They played 100 minutes of soccer, and yet no one found a goal. That was the story in Rockaway on Monday afternoon, as Montville and Morris Hills played to a scoreless draw. Hanna DeAngelis made three saves for Montville, which is now 2-1-1 on the season. Shaina Sackett made six...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap

Aidan Anderson totaled two goals and two assists in Highland’s 4-1 victory over Overbrook in Blackwood. Highland (3-1-1) was aggressive early, scoring three goals in the first half and finishing with 23 shots on goal. Brayden Farrell and Ahnaf Raskey also found the back of the net for Highland...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 West Orange tops Bloomfield - Girls soccer recap

West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, outshot Bloomfield 11-2 on its way to a 2-1 win in Bloomfield. Sophomore Lauren Villasin and senior Anna Deer each had a goal for West Orange (3-2-1) while junior Madison Cyrus and senior Sidda Mitchell finished an assist apiece. Junior Izabella...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

