HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
HS Football Week 3 statewide statistical leaders: Who set the pace around N.J.?
It was a big weekend of high school football action around the state of New Jersey and there were plenty of stellar statistical performances. Below check out the leaders in nine different categories on offense, defense and special teams.
Latest NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Who’s looking good after Week 3
We’ve already reached mid-September of 2022 high school football season in New Jersey as the weeks are flying by fast. The second high school United Power Rankings were released on Sunday following all Week 3 games. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index....
Shoffler’s goal is the winner for Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Evan Shoffler’s first half goal held up in the end, as Lower Cape May notched a 1-0 victory over Absegami in Lower Township. Taj Turner assisted Shoffler’s goal for Lower, which improved to 3-1 with the win. Karmjeet Nagara made eight saves for Absegami, which fell to 0-5...
Rancocas Valley over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Eddy Rivera scored the only goal of the game for Rancocas Valley in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Mansfield. Rancocas Valley outshot Northern Burlington 10-4.
O’Brien’s scores twice to lead Oakcrest past Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Jack O’Brien scored two goals in the first half as Oakcrest gained control early during its 3-1 victory over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City. O’Brien scored goals in the 23rd and 38th minute to give Oakcrest (3-0-2) a 2-0 lead. Andrae Johnson added a third goal in...
Ocean City over Mainland - Boys soccer recap
Tanner Bell scored the only goal of the game for Ocean City in its 1-0 win over Mainland in Linwood. Jon Leap recorded the assist on the goal and Logan Smith made two saves in the win.
Boys soccer: Wise nets hat trick for Lyndhurst in rain-delayed win over Secaucus
Junior Tyler Wise finished with a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-0 win over Secaucus in Lyndhurst. The match was temporarily stopped after the 30th minute after a heavy downpour and resumed shortly thereafter. Sophomore Isaac Camilo added a goal and an assist for Lyndhurst (2-2) while...
Becton over Wood-Ridge- Boys soccer recap
Sal Fonseca scored a first half goal to lead Becton to a 1-0 win over Wood-Ridge in East Rutherford. Brandon Gjekaj assisted on Fonseca's goal for Becton (3-2). Joe Longo made nine saves to earn the shutout. Chase LoPresti made 11 saves for Wood-Ridge (1-3).
Toms River East ties Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Grace Crowley scored for Toms River East and Mackenzie Bortherson scored for Lacey as they played to a 1-1 tie in Lanoka Harbor. Addison Husenica made five saves for Toms River East and Natalie McGovern had an assist for Lacey.
Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Girls soccer recap
Corrinne Morgan paced Cedar Creek with two goals in its 3-0 win over Holy Spirit in Absescon. Quinlan Branca added one goal for Cedar Creek and Natalie Eifert made 15 saves in the shutout. Millinda Marigliano also made 15 saves for Holy Spirit.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap
Angel Ponce-Montes scored twice, part of a five-goal first half that propelled Emerson to a 4-0 victory over Saddle River Day in Emerson. Michael Graf and Matt Sabatella also scored for the Cavos, who improved to 3-2. Ayden Shechter, Martin Coombes, Jack Saccente, and Nathan Leuck all chipped in assists for the winners.
Moorestown Friends blanks Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Junior Foluke Balogun scored twice to help lift Moorestown Friends to a 3-0 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Junior Remi Cooke had a goal and an assist for Moorestown Friends (3-1) while sophomore Maryrose Paznokas and sophomore Mikelle Smith each were credit with an assist apiece. Junior keeper Chelsea Mohammed had six saves and senior Alissa Fox had two, both for Moorestown Friends.
New Egypt over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap
Gillian Horvath and Caruso Maddie each scored to lead New Egypt to a 2-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. With the win, New Egypt improved to 3-0. Nadia Bhuiyan made 15 saves for Doane Academy (1-2).
Montville and Morris Hills tied - Girls soccer recap
They played 100 minutes of soccer, and yet no one found a goal. That was the story in Rockaway on Monday afternoon, as Montville and Morris Hills played to a scoreless draw. Hanna DeAngelis made three saves for Montville, which is now 2-1-1 on the season. Shaina Sackett made six...
Highland over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Anderson totaled two goals and two assists in Highland’s 4-1 victory over Overbrook in Blackwood. Highland (3-1-1) was aggressive early, scoring three goals in the first half and finishing with 23 shots on goal. Brayden Farrell and Ahnaf Raskey also found the back of the net for Highland...
No. 15 West Orange tops Bloomfield - Girls soccer recap
West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, outshot Bloomfield 11-2 on its way to a 2-1 win in Bloomfield. Sophomore Lauren Villasin and senior Anna Deer each had a goal for West Orange (3-2-1) while junior Madison Cyrus and senior Sidda Mitchell finished an assist apiece. Junior Izabella...
Jackson’s 2 goals leads Delran past Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Mya Jackson scored two goals as Delran came from behind in the second half to take down Cinnaminson 3-2 in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (2-3) totaled nine shots on goal and held a 2-1 lead heading into halftime. Delran (4-0-1) was ready on both ends of the field as he defense held...
